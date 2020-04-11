Marvel Studios will focus on the development of new films and tv shows during the quarantine of the coronavirus

It was revealed by the HN Entertainment the Marvel Studios it will be focused on the development of new films and tv shows during the quarantine of the coronavirus.

The products have to be worked out through meetings of the video call, in a similar way to how the Blumhouse it is the CEO Jason Blum and you and your employees.

The new movie, the Silver Surfer (Film), Fantastic four (Film), the Mutants (Film), the Avengers, the Dark (Movie), Actors and the Midnight hour (Movie), Women’s Spider-man Movie, masters of evil in disguise (Series), Hearts of Iron (Series), Agents of Atlas Series), string Quartet in the Future (the Series), and Young Avengers (Series) they are supposed to and the new projects that the Marvel Studios it is currently developing.

In the universe of film from Marvel comics this started in 2008 through the movie The man in the Iron produced by Robert Downey Jr.. under the direction of the Jon Favreau. Currently, the USING it is made up of 23 films, 6 short films and 11 serials.

For further information with respect to the Marvel Studios stay tuned right here on the The tower of Vigilance.

Comments

Share