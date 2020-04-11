Past is sad, the Rocket will be carried out in ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

James Gunn saw the two Guardians of the Galaxy the fans (all of his isolation for the #QuarantineWatchParty and respond to the different point of view. In the midst of that, some of the information on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have been revealed and show that the Rocket could be one of the main focuses of the story.

The comment came on the back of a user, and ask if the Vol. 3 there should be a section on the origin of the Rocket. In the reply, Gunn said: “Rocket is a big part of what’s going on in the future, and a lot of these things (such as scars, which we are about to see on his back are a set that I’ve been planning to do for the Rockets, all the time.”

I’ll just say the Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future, and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re-about-to-see-on-his-back) sets up what I’ve been planning for a Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Image: Marvel Comics

Even though the answer was a bit vague, because While no one can make a big revelation about the story, the clues that were left behind, and now we know what the next movie should bring in a load drama to the shoot.

While it seems to have a great love for that side of the sensitive, than of the Rocket-it tries to hide all the time. In another tweet, replying to another user who was asking about the back of the Rocket, and the director said, “that’s part of the cyber seems to have been painstakingly put into your body. It’s one of my favorite moments in the film. The loneliness, the dissatisfaction of the Teammates are at the core of the franchise for me….”

Part of the cybernetics apparently painfully placed in his body. One of my favorite moments in the movie. Rocket”s loneliness and disaffection is at the center of the franchise for me. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/F2tGn8XggD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

The Rocket has also always moved While when he’s watching a movie, and you can imagine that there have been a few times that the director had to watch and review your film, or parts of it): “My favorite moment in the film. I cry every time I see it (I’m tearful right now). This is probably the first time that a Rocket experiences a tenderness, of physical life, and the way it sinks in and you accept it. and I love Drax.”

My favorite moment in the movie. I cry every time I see it, I’m teary now). It’s probably the first time a Rocket has ever experienced the physical tenderness in his life, and the way he sinks into the and accepts it kills me and makes me love Sjs. #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg pic.twitter.com/w5HyQ23WQm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Today, James Gunn, has two films on his hands: Squad-Suicide 2that is, in the phase of post-production and is scheduled to debut for August 5, 2021, in Brazil; and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3already in pre-production and no date for his debut set.

Source: CBR