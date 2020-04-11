Postponed, the particular ‘Friends’ in the brand new coronavirus | Coronavirus – the Latest News about the Coronavirus

The much-anticipated special, which brings together the stars of the series “Friends” will not be ready for the launch of a new platform for the streaming of the CHANNELS as expected because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has forced the discontinuation of many of the works in the world.

On the subject

Fans of the series are still very popular, even among the audience too young to remember the original broadcast, which ended in 2004, they waited with great anticipation for this program, which was due to leave in may, along with HBO’s Max.

A spokesman explained to AFP that the program will be available in the near future.

The stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were already ready to go back to the studios, Warner brothers, California, where the series was run.

The special has not yet been written for the sake of the orders of the confinement by the COVID-19, and the producers have avoided to do it remotely, or virtually, because of the significance of the original set, which were written in the ten the seasons, brought to the site, a specialized Variety.

The magazine reported that each player will receive $ 2.5 million dollars for their participation.

Sean Kisker, head of the strategic WarnerMedia, the owner of HBO’s Max, it confirmed this week that the launch will take place in may.

The service, which will cost you $ 14.99 a month, you’ll have all the seasons of Friends is a key point in order to compete in this hotly contested market, and with Netflix, Disney,+, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

Kevin Reilly, head of content, HBO’s Max, as I said in February, when he announced the special in this series is about a group of six friends, united in that they live in New York city has captivated generation after generation.”

“That re-creates an era when all the friends, and the audience gathered in real-time, and we believe that this is a special meeting that is going to capture that spirit, together with the fans of the original and the new,” he said.

In February, a blog post from Aniston on Instagram about the special attracted nearly 4.8 million people, in three hours.

“Friends” is one of the most-watched on Netflix until all ten seasons of the program have been filed in the past year, the WarnerMedia.

Broadcast on american TV from 1994 to 2004, the series has won dozens of awards, and the cast Aniston and her co-protagonists of the world-wide fame.

To access the full coverage of the Coronavirus >