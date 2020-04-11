Robert Downey, Jr.: 5 films to embark on the career of the actor

You may not even know the actor by name, but you certainly know him by the character of Iron Man. The super-hero of Marvel comics, has marked the career of the actor. And so, Robert Downey, Jr. it is the one chosen for the Culturadoria among the best in the month of April of each year.

Always with the characters are unique and quirky, Robert Downey Jr. is able to flow between the genre of the film, but all the while maintaining his signature on each and every activity. It is, of course, that after you see it The man in the Ironit is almost impossible to dissociate the character. So, start with the other films before you get to the trilogy in the Marvel universe. The combined? Thank you!!