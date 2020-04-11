Selena Gomez releases “Boyfriend”, “Souvenir” and “She will”: which one is your favorite? Cast your Vote

Selena Gomez I had already told us that the new album “Rare“it wouldn’t be the only surprise in the beginning of this year. The ex-Disney had revealed that the disk have a version of deluxe with three brand new songs. The day to know it has finally arrived. On Thursday (9) have been posted: “Boyfriend“, “Gift“or,”She“. On the internet, you do not talk about anything else. Apparently, the songs are really, really pleased with the selenators. But, what has been your favorite? The Purebreak he did a poll to find out which one is the favorite of the public. Cast your Vote:

One of the songs on most wanted, was, to be sure, “Boyfriend”. After all, we love it when Selena Gomez resolve to talk about her personal life. Even during his interview with the Jimmy Fallonthat was back in January, the singer spoke about the song. “There are a couple of other songs that I haven’t been able to leave from side to side. I didn’t say when [lançarei]but to be one of my favorite tracks, it’s called ‘Boyfriend’. I can’t wait for people to hear that,” he said. And then, could it be that it was worth the wait?

“Boyfriend” is a combination of Justin Tranter and Julia Michaelswho , today, is one of the best friends of Selena Gomez. In an interview with the The Wall Street Journalthe singer-songwriter shared a little bit about the making of the song. “I’ve sent a message to her, peguntando: ‘In what kind of mood you’re in?’ She said: ‘I Am feeling strong and happy, and then said at the end of the text, I just really want to have a boyfriend’. I thought that I should make a song about it. She came to the studio, and it all started to flow,” he said.