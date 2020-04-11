[SPOILER] it has the body in the most bizarre of comic books: see all 5 tests

The site is implemented in relation to listing of the facts most interesting facts about the anatomy of Me; check it out below!

Due to its lineage to the divine and training is an intense, Thor is much more powerful than a asgardiano common. While the majority of the people of Asgard can lift about 40 tons, the Thor is capable of withstanding the most of out of 100.

Thor is also immune to most of the diseases of the Earth, and having lived in Europe at the time of the Plague without becoming infected. The hero, however, is subject to the infirmities of magic.

