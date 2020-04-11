Super-heroes fight the boredom of quarantine at the marathon of the canal Space · the News on TV

The population is isolated at home to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, it is only natural that you want to face the tv, it becomes a tedious job. One time (literally) to the mighty was chosen to fight the president on cable TV this Saturday (the 11th) with a total of six superhero movies in the grid Space. For the fans, there’s something here for both Marvel and DC.

First thing in the morning at 7: 45, and the channel display is a gem: the release of director Richard Donner’s Superman 2 – The Adventure Continues (1980). The movie-if it clashed with the show’s producers during the filming and just got laid off in the middle of the process. In 2006, more than 25 years after the original release, However, finally had a chance to do a long the way they had imagined they would be. It is this assembly that the public will be able to keep track of.

The adventure of the hero is different from other people continue to be on display in the Space, with Christopher Reeve, being replaced by Brandon Routh in Superman – returns (2006), at 10 am. The interpretation of Henry Cavill for the superpoderoso the most famous in the world, with a view of The Man of Steel (2013) – from 15: 10. Check out the trailer for the adventure, the soil, the most recent of the character:

For those who like large gatherings of heroes in a single movie, at 17h40 is going to air the Batman vs. Superman’: is The Origin of Justice (2016), a feature film that puts Bruce Wayne’s (Ben Affleck) is in direct confrontation with Clark Kent (Cavill).

The epic also features the first appearance in the movie Wonder Woman, as experienced by the israeli Gal Gadot. In preparation for the film Justice League heroes the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) makes equity faster, to the delight of the fans. The villain, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), it also gives the guys someone has to meet the quota that was when the two good ones they hit head on in the towns and cities of Metropolis and Gotham city.

Marvel heroes will also have a time

Fans of Marvel comics will also be appearing on the Saturday, the heroic Space-and on the prime-time show. At 20h25, the actor Paul Rudd (Mike from Friends) he wears the dress of a Man to an Ant (to 2015), for a long time with Evangeline Lilly (from Lost), Michael Douglas (the Kominsky Method), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire).

In the evening, the powerful, comes to an end, from 22: 30, with Doctor Strange (2016), which is displayed by a Globe on the Screen is Hot at the end of march. The story is led by a medical doctor, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who sees her life change when it undergoes an accident that involves your hands. It creates a temple in the east, and ends up joining a band of mystics, who defend the Earth from supernatural threats. Watch the trailer:

