The Black widow is sought out by agents of the new image is MADE

After announcing the new schedule for the MCU, and Marvel Studios have released a new picture of the The Black Widow. In this photo, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johanssontries to hide from the agents of the enemy.

Directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer, and Ned Benson’s film, which opens on to the phase 4 of the MCU, is included with Natasha Romanoff, in situations, very tricky. The heroine will have to face a cabal of dangerous, linked to the past. She also has to face the important people he left behind while dealing with a relentless force that wants to destroy your life.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the cast of the feature, with Florence Pugh in the role of Yelena Belova, David Harbour, such as Alexei Shostakov/ Guardian is Red, with Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and O. T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason.

The Black Widow he had his debut later in the day On November 6, 2020.

The journey of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff started out about 10 years ago, when she first appeared as the heroine in the Iron man 2directed by Jon Favreau. Already in the past year, it has emerged as an agent in the Upcoming Deadlinebrothers Joe and Anthony Russo. The time was marked by the sacrifice of his character, and, consequently, to its death. Now, the actress is to star in a movie-land, this is the time eagerly awaited by the fans.

“Many people ask me if the movie was supposed to have happened before, and now they are thinking now it’s not too late to do so. But, I couldn’t have done this movie ten years ago, when we first began our journey into the Marvel universe. This is why it is such a… this is a film very much about the character. My journey with Natasha’s added so much to this film, and she is a woman who is very well-known, and I think that in this environment, it is simply delicious. Don’t mean to say that there would have been something totally fun and different than a decade ago, but now we are able to do something that is just a good thing,” he told the star in an interview on the talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

