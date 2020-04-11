The brother of Kim Kardashian until the IMPOSSIBLE will do to lose weight

Rob Kardashian, who is the only sibling male of the clan Kardashians-Jenner, seems to be the black sheep of the family, as far as physical appearance is concerned, because it is the only that boasts of weight, unlike her famous sisters, has not been able to get a better look.

That is why it has now given the surprise, because the brother that does not already have appearances on the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashian”now it is decided to adopt a definite change in his appearance, because according to a source from E! News, the man of the Kardashian, is currently exploring new workouts to start the path to weight reduction.

It has been known that Rob Kardashian decided to start again your workout in the fitness centre with the company of a coach, and as confirmed by the respondent, “has reduced the fast food and has completely changed his diet. Also stopped drinking, which is really helping. It feels much better and is seeing results.”

Rob, who not long ago was reunited with his familyalmost his entire life has had weight issues, that has led to a neglect of his appearance, looking quite scruffy at the time of dressing, something that does not fit with the style and figure of the beautiful girls of the clan Kardashians-Jenner.

Rob Kardashian banned from Instagram

It is noteworthy that after his absence in the program, also adds to the veto made by Instagram after that in the year 2017 published photographs compromising his ex-partner, Blac Chynain revenge for his break, which caused them to be outside moving away from the small screen and shows starring her sisters.

It is No wonder that Rob Kardashian, has sought various ways to fight against your problem of weight, and under the faithful promise of losing pounds, apparently this year it might be time to look really low standards of beauty that boast of its beautiful sisters.

It is worth mentioning that according to the magazine Glomour, Rob Kardashian he began to train very hard after that ended his troubled relationship with Blac Chyna, with whom she had her daughter’s Dream Renée.

