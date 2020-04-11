The controversy regarding the movie Cats still, and a member of the team, blame the director

Not enough Cats to be a very bad thing, to be a leader by fans and the critics. Not enough of the movie to be an utter failure, with a loss of more than$ 100 million in to the pockets of Universal Pictures. The movie is so bad and so full of stories, behind-the-scenes that you have everything you need to become a cult classic, almost a The Room of the visual effects. The thing is so serious, that even in the comments of Seth Rogen stoned to make sense (and is hilarious).

In the midst of it all there arose a legend: Cats you would have to have a different version from the one that went to theaters, a version in which the cats, even though they have the appearance of anatomically quite human, they would be more loyal to the cats that we know of, and they are out there, without any embarrassment, for some, showing off her private parts. Yes, the different sources have confirmed the idea that it was Cats bring a powerful image of the actor with an anus. (butthole) cat.

Image: Universal Pictures

A source, who has worked on the visual effects of the Cats has revealed more details on the Daily Beast. First of all, he talked about the shock of seeing the buttholes (I’m going to use that word, for the reason that of the elegance of the textual as far as possible):

“When we were looking for the playbacks, we were just like, ‘What the hell? Guys, did you see that?”. We pause, and we turn in to our supervisor and we were like, ‘you Have a po**a to f*, there he is! It has buttholes!’ It was not outstanding, but you could see .. And I was like, ‘What the hell is this? It has a po**a butthole is there’. It wasn’t in-your-face — but at the same time, if you were watching, you would see”.

Tensing up.

But you didn’t see buttholes in the movie, right? This is because a person has been hired, specifically, to remove the buttholes in the movie all over again! The channel XVP Began to set up a version of the “no-censorship” as in the movie, he could have come down to us (with a few exaggerations, of course). We chose not to include it in the video, in this area, but you can watch it by going to the XVP Comedy on YouTube.

The source, however, revealed a side a lot less fun and tense, and getting a description of the work you have done as a “near-slavery”. The respondent stated that he had been working 90 hours a week for months on end, with some of the members of the team will stay in place for two or three days in a row, using the space under the table bed.

It was the worst of all, according to the source, it was the way that Tom Hooper was to his team, demonstrating that, in addition to arrogance, and a tremendous amount of rudeness, lack of knowledge about the process of visualization. On this last point, the teams of visual effects work in conjunction with the managing director in order to choose the first of which takes are to be used to make the film, and it is only after this that the work of inserting the textures, colors, and other elements that it is made from. This means that, at some point in the process, the director needs to see your film, with only a few markings, very basic, nothing too detailed, and it’s all still a far cry from the desired result. Because, First he could not understand this process, and when it came in contact with this material, I was questioning the team, saying things like, “what is this garbage?” and “I don’t know where your at?”.

The lack of knowledge of the First looks beyond the technical issues of the film. A source mentioned to me that things got even crazier when the chief started to demand the pictures of the cats in the actual doing of the moves are interpreted by the actors and dancers, but, as you pointed out so wisely, the fountain, the cats don’t dance.

Image: Universal Pictures

The interviewer, Laura Bradley, has come to create a list of all the adjectives that are used by the source to describe the First, and their parts: a horrible, disrespectful, demeaning, and condescending. “When you walk into a conference room, you do not have permission to speak,” he explained in the interview, “And it speaks to you as if you were going to hell.”

In the end, that is the source, he defended himself and the team as a whole. The negative reviews usually fall under the department of visual effects, such as if they had done a bad job, too, and the fact that it happened, but it is not a question of skill. They spent about six months working with the images in the two-minute trailer, and for all 110 minutes of the movie, they had a four-month period.

Source: The Daily Beast