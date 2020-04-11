The fans take a stand against Ezra Miller as the Flash after VIDEO of a CONTROVERSIAL

A video in which the actor Ezra Miller supposedly hung herself with a fan by the neck and began to make your promo go viral on social media this week: Monday-Friday (06), and the name of the artist Flash in the movie theaters for the topics most talked about on Twitter. In spite of the veracity of the recording has not been confirmed, the fans were disappointed with the actor for his people, and many called for their immediate removal on the interpretation of the hero’s in the movies, on the DC, which is in the post from Justice League of america in 2016, and was booked to star in a movie, land of the hero, by the year 2022.

Among the names that have been picked up to replace it, it is the Grant Gustinwho already plays the hero in the series, the hero, made for the TV, as well as Lucas Till (MacGyver), Timothee Chalamet (I Call him By His first Name), Ansel Elgort (The Fault is of the Stars), Will Poulter (the Black Mirror Bandersnatch), and Joe Keery (Stranger Things).

Internet users also took the opportunity to praise the other actors, which is taken as an example and are not problematic for Miller. Among those mentioned above, Keanu Reeves, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Matthew Grey Gubler (Criminal Minds), Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), Tom Holland (the Man-Man”, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and Harry Styles. (Check out the tweet below).

In the pictures, which became the controversy, the star online appears to be picking a female up by the neck and threw him to the ground on the side of the truck. According to the report of the friend of the victim who witnessed the whole situation, and she and mr. Miller had agreed to stage a fight for the cameras. However, I could not have imagined that he would take it all so seriously.

“You want to fight?”financial crisis, the actors in the recording, a few moments before picking up the fan by the throat and throwing her to the ground. “Oh my god. The face, all over your face.”react, the young man was shocked while filming the video that they later would on the internet. The recording has not been verified by representatives of the famous, and not by the police.

For the record, it was originally posted on the platform, Reddit, by a user groovylps, that would be the friend of the girl, who was allegedly assaulted by Miller. He told me that he had to stop recording to sort them out. The actor, meanwhile, have dropped to the woman after the police arrived, called by the security guards of the place.

Watch the video:

Here’s the video of Ezra Miller as everyone is tweeting about. Save yourself the weird choking meme #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/FYvyYU6aiR — Will (@willtai3) April 6, 2020

Check out the tweets from the fans, calling for the replacement of Ezra Miller as for the other actors:

ezra miller really did that…. this is why grant gustin is the only flash that we support in this house !!!!! pic.twitter.com/U5ibEaXgpX — ً (@fancyrobbo) April 6, 2020

https://twitter.com/garnetf1re/status/1247060595687505920

Shit, Ezra Miller, and the only Flash is Grant Gustin pic.twitter.com/YMSYUABqiB — 𝕤𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕣 (@minxerys) April 6, 2020

– Why, Stan, Ezra Miller, when Robert Sheehan exists pic.twitter.com/pXqzZhUjz0 — claire#⃝ ⁷ (@jetsetvivi) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, ezra miller, when you could stan for the unproblematic tom holland? pic.twitter.com/lSkHS92HfV — orne (@daisytingle) April 6, 2020

not much they can do, stan #ezramiller if you can, stan, timothée chalamet 🦾😹 pic.twitter.com/HgWFj94nbb — zest (@9enica) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, ezra miller, if you can stan the unproblematic humble king, keanu reeves pic.twitter.com/L9XFPsYgh1 — 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲 ⭒ (@winterrsoldicr) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, ezra miller if u could stan ‘ this baby instead pic.twitter.com/yn4Lr8qZ40 — clifford stan’s account (@hsbeans) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, Ezra Miller when Gerard Way exists? pic.twitter.com/YYpjIy67GS — The Weenie hut jr’s. says acab (@lcybIues) April 6, 2020

– why, stan, ezra miller, when finn wolfhard exists?? pic.twitter.com/QFw8atYkdZ — sam⁷ is seeing bts@vernonjeons) April 6, 2020

not that ezra miller is the 😭😭 oh well, n e ways, stan unproblematic, sweet, kind, king, daniel, radcliffe, 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fqW6kiiqFl — 𝐚𝐬𝐡 ☻ ⁷ ♡ Hjp (@potterminn) April 6, 2020

