The Final season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, is recorded by mobile phones

For the sake of the COVID-19, and the end of the season, the reality show had to be recorded through a cell phones

By the end of the season has arrived, and with a world-wide pandemic of a COVID-19, changes had to be made in reality tv ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

The reality show brings out all of the daily life of the princess of the tabloids, Kim Kardashian, and her family’s Kardashian-Jenner.

In addition, the reality that is known through the quarrels brought about amongst all the sisters, and already has 18 seasons as a whole.

However, this time, by the end of the last season, it was a far cry from the other end. In spite of the outbreak of the COVID-19 to hinder the progress, it was recorded through a cell phone.

In the meantime, Kim also stressed that the pandemic is, on the safety measures that have to be done to prevent the spread of the virus and the production of the show had to be stopped.

In an interview made for the video call with Jimmy Fallon, the host of ‘The Tonight Show’, she told me that the filming of season 18 and it was all done in the conventional way.

However, in the last episode, things have moved on, and all the members of the family, they were shooting by themselves in the scenes with his cell phone.

“We have a swing and our Iphones mounted to it, and the whole of the last episode will be the one to make the quarantineit, “ she says.

The family of O during the quarantine

According to a close friend of mine, in the family Kardashian-Jenner is going through all of this quarantine, are separated, after all this, it is noted, therefore, that none of them are living together, and they are all in separate houses.

In addition, Kim, who is married to rapper Kanye West, was also on the Jimmy Fallon about having children. The couple, Kardashian-West, we have been together since 2004 and have four children.

However, when asked about the possibility of having children, Kim said that with four kids in the house during this period of time in quarantine and is being difficult and I don’t think, in raising a family.

In the meantime, you are making the most of your time with your husband and with your children. “I really love this time, because we travel so much in our daily lives it has been a good one. I think that part of the family to get togetherit, “ she says.

About what they have done while in quarantine to pass the time, she said she would take the opportunity to watch all of his movies, including old movies, that their children will never see.

However, when you talk about the rest of the family members who are living apart from them since the hiv pandemic has spread out, and Kim said that they are trying to remain united even in times such as these.

“We do dinner with the family for a video call.(…) We are in party chat the whole time, doing Facetime with my grandmother, and my sisters. It has been a challenging“ she says.

By: Larissa Marques

Featured photo (Photo: The Internet/ Streaming)

