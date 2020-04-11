The first concept art for ” Thor: the Love and Make up for the

At the last San Diego Comic-Con was marked, among other things, the presentation of the plans of Marvel Studios ‘ post the Avengers: Endgame.

There were several surprises, which lasted until the end, when Feige announced that the Blade, being one of the most was the confirmation of the production, and the title of the sundance film festival and was the god of thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, in the company of his love, mortal, Jane Foster, and that in some way you will hold the Mjolnir in the movie, it’s a story that may or may not be directly connected to the same arc of the series. To find out more about this, I invite you to read a special Story out of the Series – Jane Foster, has obtained the power of Thor.

Yesterday, the director, Taika Waititi, which is responsible for the Love and Make up for that in the past has provided us with the excellent “Thor: Ragnarok, shared with those who are the first pictures of the concept art dedicated to the film, during a special transmission for” Thor: Ragnarok, according to the analysis I invite you to keep in mind.

Even though they are of a very low quality, clearly evident in the inclusion of a new position, rooted in the east, where it is possible for the players to have lifted New Asgard, as Odin is a day ahead of the curve. The best part of it is the same as in the picture, which shows the massive upgrade, Miek, who has a suit of armor, in keeping with the statute, which has won the arc, Planet Hulk.

MORE ABOUT THIS