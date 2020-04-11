The globe shows in the movie ‘Man of Steel’ at the european box office this Sunday (05/04)

The Man of Steel, is the star of the blockbuster hits of the World (Release)

The The globe the club has boasted one of the most successful films of the superhero in the cinemas to be filled with the The champions of the box office this Sunday (08/09). Chosen by the radio station of rio was The Man-of-Steel –originally released in the year 2013.

The direction of the film is handled by director Zack Snyder. He has also worked on other productions such as Justice League, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Man of Steel 2 (and some of them have not yet been released).

The film has a great cast and includes names such as Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Diane Lane, Russell Crowe, Antje Traue, Harry Lennix, and Richard Schiff.

Born on Krypton, little Kal-El lived a short time in his home planet. Realizing that the planet was on the verge of collapse, his father (Russell Crowe) sends a baby in a spaceship, rumo the planet Earth, and taking with him valuable information of the people.

Annoyed with such attitude, and General Zod (Michael Shannon) tries to stop the initiative, and it has just stuck. In its new home, the child was brought up by Jonathan (Kevin Costner) and Martha Kent (Diane Lane), who passed the call on to you as a writer. Time goes on, their powers are released, and become, in a certain way, it’s a problem, because it shows that he is not a human being.

As an adult, Clark (Henry Cavill) sees itself compelled to seek a certain isolation, because they are not able to resist to the rescue of the people, and you will always need to disappear from the map so as not to create problems for their parents. But, the evil He had managed to break free, and she discovered his whereabouts are unknown. Right now, humanity is in danger, and perhaps the time has finally come to the people and get to know those who will be called the Super-Man.

Here’s the trailer for Man of Steel: