The Kardashian sisters pay tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian

The clan Kardashian remembers her beloved father in a very special day.

On Saturday 22 of February, nearly 17 years after the untimely death of Robert Kardashiantheir famous daughters and son went to the social networks to honor him on what would have been his birthday Nº76.

Their eldest, Kourtney Kardashian, shared two photos of her with her father and sister Kim Kardashian when they were small. “Happy birthday to my daddy,” wrote the founder of Poosh. Kris Jenner, who was married to Robert for 13 years before their divorce in 1991, commented with emojis of eyes of the heart and hands of prayer.

“Happy birthday dad! I miss you beyond comprehension,” wrote Kim in Instagram along with an old black and white photo of the duo father and daughter together. “I wish you were here to see it all!”