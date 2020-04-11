The Kardashian sisters pay tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian

The clan Kardashian remembers her beloved father in a very special day.
On Saturday 22 of February, nearly 17 years after the untimely death of Robert Kardashiantheir famous daughters and son went to the social networks to honor him on what would have been his birthday Nº76.
Their eldest, Kourtney Kardashian, shared two photos of her with her father and sister Kim Kardashian when they were small. “Happy birthday to my daddy,” wrote the founder of Poosh. Kris Jenner, who was married to Robert for 13 years before their divorce in 1991, commented with emojis of eyes of the heart and hands of prayer.
“Happy birthday dad! I miss you beyond comprehension,” wrote Kim in Instagram along with an old black and white photo of the duo father and daughter together. “I wish you were here to see it all!”
The youngest daughter, Khloé Kardashian, brought to fans by the way of memories to share a series of photos from Robert over the years with their children, Kris, Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
“Happy birthday to my daddy, handsome!”, wrote Khloé.
As the only son of Robert, Rob Kardashian, the founder of Arthur George also thought about a happy moment with his father by sharing a photo of the two smiling together.
“¡¡Happy birthday dad!!”, tweeted Rob.
The deceased Kardashian died in September 2003 at age 59 after a battle against esophageal cancer. Recently, Kim appeared in the headlines after sharing the signs that make you believe that your child Psalm West is your father reincarnated.
“Several people who had no idea that it was my nanny or anything came to my baby to tell her that it was like a family member reincarnated”, he said to E! News at the beginning of this month. “So, all my family, all the time, think that is my dad and it is so emotional and close to him… is left-handed like my dad… I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but now… I want to believe it.”