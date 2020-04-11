The list of City: that’s a very good adventure with your friends or family.

The list of the City this week and want to venture out with you

The List of the City this week, you want to venture out. To get you and your friends to travel to a new world. Get ready and hop on with us. Tell your friends, and let’s go together into this new adventure.

As we roll out every week, we have selected five of the best action movies. Don’t miss out and come in for us. Check out the list and then come together for the fun of it. Being far away is not the same as being alone, isn’t it?

Back to the game (2014)

You know, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) was one of the assassins the most feared of the city of New York, and working in partnership with the Russian mafia. One day, he decided to retire from the sport, and it is in this period that have to be dealt with, the sad death of his wife. The victim of a serious medical condition, it was to his own death, and gave it as a present to her husband a dog to take care of in their time period of mourning.

However, a few days after the funeral, the dog, is killed by robbers, who steal his car. John Wick-part in search of revenge against the men that he knew very well. They turned the last symbol of the woman he loved.

And finally, to David Leitch, Chad Stahelski, the film also brings up other interesting questions. It has a mythology involving the assassins. They wander through the world, very special, like a secret society.

The security guard in the morning (2017)

After all, in a world that’s post-2029, it’s very common for the improvement of the human body, from the insertion technology. The high point of this development is a Major in the Crosshairs Killian (Scarlett Johansson), who’s had his brain transplanted into a body, built from the ground up by Hanka Corporation.

Thus, it is considered as the future of the company, the Major soon as it’s inserted into Section 9, which is a department of the local police. There, she goes on to fight crime under the direction of Aramaki (Takeshi Kitano), and with Batou (Pilou Asbaek), as a partner. It’s just that, in the midst of the investigation into the murder of the officers of the Hanka, and she starts to see some flaws in your programming that you do get glimpses of the past-when I was fully human.

So Rupert Sanders, the The Watchdog saidbrings for the first time, in the life of a hybrid, half-human, half-cyborg.

xXx re-enabled (to 2017)

Shortly after the theft of a powerful weapon called “Pandora’s Box” that could fall into the hands of terrorists, Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is withdrawing from his retirement, and to begin to assemble a team to go after the criminals. The cast of characters we have the help of a sniper (of Ruby Rose, a DJ (Kris Wu), a person off balance (Rory McCann), and a technical expert in tools and technologies (Nina Dobrev). The Cage will be facing a group of fatal antagonist (Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Michael Bisping, and Deepika Padukone).

Anyway, it was directed by D. J. Caruso, the xXx: re-enabled this is a great option for a night out, surrounded by a bowl of popcorn and a few laughs. In addition, it is, of course, you have to go to the world with all the great effects of especais.

Operation Of The Border (2019)

According to the synopsis, official “Tom Davis (Ben Affleck), Santiago Garcia (Oscar Isaac), Francis I (Pedro Pascal), William Miller (Charlie Hunnam) and Ben Miller (Garrett Hedlund) there are five ex-soldiers from the Special Forces of the United States of america. They decide to get together to execute the plan was risky: to steal a powerful crime lord on the border, which separates it from Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. However, when the scheme goes awry, and the old comrades of the battlefield will be forced to embark on an epic struggle for their lives.

Finally, under the direction of J. C. Chandor, the themes explored by the film-maker in the course of his career, has now found a bias in himself. However, it is a tragedy to the contemporary, in which the protagonists can’t escape from their fates, and the downward spiral of misfortunes and can take care of your life, the more you take from it.

Squad 6 (2019)

With explosions all around, the action scenes fast-paced, with a vast cast and a plot that involves saving the world. Squad 6 this is, without a shadow of a doubt, to be a legitimate movie than Michael Bay.

However, the Bay did not oppose it when the matter comes to a physical relationship of some of the characters. In one particular scene, the character of his concerns with another member of the team at the moment is completely unexpected for one of the missions in the most violent of the group. After the numerous close-ups in the murders of a multiple of a suite in the hotel, the last thing I can think of to see next is a sex scene but it is exactly what it is.

The team, led by one man-the enigmatic (Ryan Reynolds), a six-billionaire-invent on their own deaths and create a group of individuals to fight crime and to change the world, even if they have no chance of being identified.

By: Lisa Alfonso

