The mission of the Rescue,” The Tv

Netflix has recently released the first trailer for the WHAT a RAKE: the Rescue Missionan intense thriller loaded with action, played by Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”, ” Thor: Ragnarok, Snow White and the Huntsmenand directed by Sam Hargrave (co-ordinator of the dual of the action on the Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpoolto , among other things).

The film, which is produced by AGBO Films, and TGIM & Films, Inc. the account of Chris Hermsworth, Mike Larocca (Planet of the Apes, Oblivion.), Eric Gitter (Atomic Blondeand Peter Schwerin (Atomic Blonde) as a producer, together with his brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War), the latter is also responsible for the screenplay.

The recordings took place in various locations in India and Thailand, with a cast that also includes David Harbour (Hellboy, Stranger Things), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell On Tales), Rudhraksh Jaiswal (Kosha), Randeep Hooda (Sarbjit Beeba Boys), Pankaj Tripathi (Gangs of Wasseypur, Newtonand Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero).

What A Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless mercenary, undercover with nothing to lose, and you receive a very dangerous mission: rescue the child kidnapped from a new boss of the international crime. But in the murky world of the smuggling of drugs and weapons, on a mission as deadly it becomes almost impossible for you, changing forever the lives of Tyler and the boy.

His debut on the 24th of April, only on Netflix.

