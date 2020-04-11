The mother of the Kardashians ask for a time-of-reality-and if to remove in order to have sex with her boyfriend in the office, to the youngest – Monetary

+



Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble by handing her the microphone, and asking for the cameras for the filming of the reality tv to be turned off so that you can have sex with (Photo: Instagram)

The manager Kris Jenner, who had the production crew of the reality tv show starring her and the girls to remove her microphone, and to request that the cameras be turned off for about 10 minutes, so she could have sex with her boyfriend, businessman, Corey Gamble, at the office of his youngest son, the socialite Kylie Jenner.

A video showing the application of the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, and her going with him to the room that was shown in the preview to the newly released of the upcoming episode of the reality show, ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. Watch it to the end of the text.

After a brief exchange of kisses, with Gamble -, Kris Jenner, asks for a companion: “don’t go, you don’t have five minutes? Let’s go there.” Taken by surprise, Gamble replies, “are You serious?!”. “Yeah, you’ve got five minutes to spare?”, insists on the the the advantage. “Yes, yes, I’m going to pack up this time!!!”, celebrating the entrepreneur.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble (Photo: Instagram)

Smiling, Kris Jenner, and then starts to remove her microphone and asks the camera crew leaves the site: “all right, guys, all of you, get out of here.” Here’s my mic, I’m going to take a break for 10 minutes. Good-bye, sorry, bye.”

The manager Kris Jenner, with daughters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Getty Images)

Today, at 64 years of age, Kris Jenner, is currently in a relationship with a Features from 2014. The 39-year-old, he has been working as the business of the singer, Justin Bieber, and is responsible for managing the touring of the artist in canada. Watch the following video of the moment of intimacy, driven by the Effects and Features:

