the new series, with Steve Carell wins a date for his debut

A new comedy series is about to get on the Netflix streaming platform, and we’ve got to think that it’s going to be a great success. The Space Force it’s a piece of Steve Carell with co-production by Greg Daniels, both of which are present in the The Officethe famous comedy series that ended in 2013, and he is famed for his humor, a good one.

The Space Force it’s led by Steve Carell in the role of major general Mark A. Naird, the principal is responsible for preparing a group of soldiers, to us, to go to the moon. The inspiration for the series, may have originated from the interest of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to create a team of soldiers meant to come into the room.

The more you know about the series

In addition to be able to see Carell in a comedy series The Space Force it gave us the opportunity to experience a new way with Lisa Kudrow, who played the iconic-Phoebe Buffay from Friends.

Kudrow is his wife, of Naird, and a woman who ended up giving up their own goals to support the career of her husband.

The Space Force gets to the book in the Series coming soon, on the 29th day of May. Fortunately, the series has not been affected by the consequences of the coronavirus, as it has already been filmed and edited.

The series marks the return of Carell in the comedy, given that his last appearance was in the The Morning Showdrama of the Apple TV+ to the-side of the is also the star of the FriendsJennifer Aniston.

The text is written by Flavio Motta, Coutinho and continue along via Nexperts.