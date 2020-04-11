The photo of Khloé Kardashian in underwear inspires its followers

The episode of the old Khloé with problems of overweight is already past, the renewed image of the sister of Kim Kardashian is already well-known by all, however, the mother of True is obliged always to inspire their followers to improve their style of life.

The entrepreneur of 35 years lit up the social networks when you publish a photo from your bathroom which sported a lingerie of white color , belonging to his own line of clothing.

“Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to prepare for it. Set intimate asset of two parts,” wrote a member of the successful reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashian.

Reactions

Despite the fact that his physical transformation happened a long time ago, the followers will not cease to be surprised with the change that caused Khloé to your body.

That’s why the comments box was filled with compliments for the model and businesswoman of the popular clan Jenner-Kardashian.