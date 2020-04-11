The tendency for blocking the application of the video Tik Tok-are key to attracting new people | Life & Arts





The brazilian maju expressway dominican republic has entered on the application in the fall of 2017, and today it boasts more than one million followers on the platform. Photo By Philip Arruda/Handout (Photo: Handout)



Artists such as Peter’s Own, Justin Bieber, Jack Black, and Juliana Paes, in addition to a number of other famous institutions, such as the Organization of the United Nations (UN), are jumping on the bandwagon of the application, the video is in chinese TikTok. The platform has attracted more and more customers while in the quarantine, which was caused by a new coronavirus, and it’s a way to encourage creativity and to entertain. Available for Android devices and iOS devices, the Tiktok is used for the sharing of short video clips, covering a variety of subjects.

Created by the year 2016, and the program turned into a fever by 2019, this has been one of the most downloaded applications in that year, more than to Instagram and Facebook. According to a study from the Datareportal, which carried out a survey of a variety of social networks, the TikTok was in 2019 with more than 1 billion downloads and more than 500 million active users.

Content from the comedy, and the visual arts, the tiktoker maju expressway Sanchez (@majucca entered into the application in the fall of 2017, before you even have to be called Tiktok. Now, living in the role of a platform, the artist explains that in his videos, the app became a “flagship” of his career. “I place great value on the TikTok is the ability to be yourself. The deck offers plenty of space for the different gifts. It is by design, the food, the music or the comedy. It’s a real showcase for a more authentic and creative way. And it is a path that is great for those who want to grow in the internet,” he explains to the user, which brings together more than 1.3 million followers on the app.

The student, Beatrice Sophia (@beatrizzsofia for a user who has entered recently on the app. Using it for a little over a month, she goes on to explain that the usage has increased, while in quarantine, and it records videos on a daily basis, and watching the various themes, please free tutorials of make up and beauty in general, how-to videos, comedy, and facts. “What drew me to it was precisely the difference: there is a simplicity in the writing and editing of the videos, as well as the easy and quick access to different audio sources, and music. I’ve done it every day, it’s a great hobby and an entertainment,” she says, which brings together more than 400 followers in your profile.

According to The de Freitas (@camilafreitas022), the Tiktok is different from all the other social networks, the availability of features and effects, such as the possibility of playing music and audio files, add filters and other features. “The tiktoker”, using it for a month, I use the app to watch the videos, it’s a comedy, and reminds them that their use has increased over the years. “The use of the application that have been beneficial in relation to a slip of the tongue. I guess that is the advantage of the app is to be able to do imitations of the voices of the performers, the characters, in addition to the possibilities of the season,”he says.



