The Weeknd releases new version of the album, “After Hours” | The Music Journal Brazil

The singer-songwriter and musician MC Zaac it launches today on your channel YouTube a great new story. This is the release of the two presentations of the artist at the time YouTube Music Night:in the event of a YouTube’s Space In The River.

They are released to the public in the video The sixth the Evil the singer-and – The Ball Rollsof Tropkillaz, J. Balvin, Anitta in partnership with the Zaac.

The next day, the 17th, two more presentations will be available on YouTube, also at 11 am To The Boilingfrom Zaac and You Will Embrazando, the singer with the MC Vigary.

Made in the form of a pocket-show in November of last year, the event was a great success, with the presence of a The 300 invited guestsamong the fans, the media, and policymakers.

The YouTube Music Night: this is a popular project, carried out in partnership with the streaming platform YouTube Music. In it take part only to artists of great prominence in the music scene. Zaac is one of them.

Check it out:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yVZUkeakvk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Yb7mnfBasQ