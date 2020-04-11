Transactions of the Knight of the Moon, she-Hulk and Miss Marvel are enforced to 2022

In a statement to the press, and the Disney+ the French confirmed that, in the course of the series The knight of the Moon, she-Hulk and Miss Marvel are arriving by the year 2022 through the service, streaming.

Currently, the series is in pre-production for their movie, and showrunner’s.

In addition to the The knight of the Moon, she-Hulk and Miss Marvelthe Marvel Studios release: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is, ” What If…?, Course, WandaVision and the Eagle the Archer.

In the universe of film from Marvel comics this started in 2008 through the movie The man in the Iron produced by Robert Downey Jr.. under the direction of the Jon Favreau. Currently, the USING it is made up of 23 films, 6 short films and 11 serials.

For further information with respect to the Marvel Studios stay tuned right here on the The tower of Vigilance.

Comments

Share