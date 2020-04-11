Travis Scott is visiting her daughter at the home of Kylie Jenner during a quarantine, ” says the website – Monet

+



Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Webster (Picture: Getty Images)

Since they ended their relationship, the rapper’s Travis Scott and a business woman Kylie Jenner, are following close on the task of creating her son, Stormi, and 2 years of age.

And, according to a source heard by the site HollywoodLife, the routine continues to be followed during quarantine on account of the brand new coronavirus, as the song keeps on seeing his daughter in a period of social isolation.

“Travis is not in quarantine with a Case, and Stormi, but after you take off for a couple of weeks to make sure it was safe, to see his daughter, he is going into the house of the former) in order to see them from time to time,” said the source.

Rapper Travis Scott, with his daughter on his lap (Picture: Instagram)

The insider also pointed out that, in spite of the visits to his daughter, the song that follows are concerned with a viral illness and, therefore, the social isolation, if at all possible.

“It will ensure that you are spending a nice time with your daughter, because you’re not sure how long it will last this time in the house,” said the source. “To him, which was only a couple of people in his inner circle that he knows of that have not been exposed to it because it is still focused on making music, and even then, it took all of the precautions that are necessary.”

Kylie Jenner and Stormi (Photo: Instagram)

At a live performed on her Instagram, Kylie has revealed how he has been keeping Stormi entertained throughout the years. “I bought it for her, of all the web sites that you can possibly think of. She has got houses and bouncy castles in here. Toys for a little while. She goes to the pool every day,” said the socialite’s 22-year-old. I bought a ‘slip-n-slide, but it still hasn’t arrived. I’ve got it all. She has been spending every day just by living your best life,” he said.

Kylie Jenner taken to the Travis Scott in the trial led her to the Playboy magazine (Picture: Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.