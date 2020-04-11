ViacomCBS announces, “One World: Together, At Home, with Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder | The Music Journal Brazil

The ViacomCBS just announced on the view One World: Together at Homea the special television broadcast, and streamed worldwide in support of the fight against the the pandemic of the coronavirus. In the Brazil it will air for the day April 18, on Saturday, live, at, 21, in the MTV, Comedy Central and The Paramount Channel.

Tags ViacomCBS it will serve as the special will include the broadcast networks CBS in the us, Channel 5 in the Uk), Network 10 in Australia, and Show in Argentina, BET, and MTV is in more than 180 countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount television Network, Pop TV Land and VH1 in the United states.

The transmission of the historical, will be presented by the Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show) Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live), and Stephen Colbert “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert). In addition, the friends of the Sesame Street you will be glad to help you to unite and inspire people around the world.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gagathe transmission also includes a Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, county Kerry, Washington, melbourne, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan and Stevie Wonder.

People from all over the world can tune in to and put in place measures in the http://www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

Evansco-founder and chief executive officer of the A Global Citizen, he says: “As we honor and support the efforts of heroic health professionals in the community, One World: Together at Home is intended to be a source of encouragement in the global fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19. Music, entertainment, and the impact of the cast members, the live, to celebrate those who risk their own health in order to protect all the others.”

The special will be broadcast on digital multi-platform, globally, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent, Music, Entertainment, Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube.

This is a special digital-will include artists ‘ presentations and an additional, in addition to stories unique to the heroes of health care in the world.

“The World Health Organization, we are committed to defeating the pandemic of coronaviruses, with the measures of scientific research and the health of the public, in addition to the support of the health care professionals who are in the front line”says Dr. Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusThe director-General of the The World Health organization. “We may be separated physically for a long time, but we can still come together virtually, to share with you a to some good music. One World: Together, at Home, represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat”he said.

“The Un system is fully mobilized: support for the country, putting our supply chain at the disposal of the world, and advocating for the same cause. We are proud to join forces with One of the World: Together, at Home, to help eliminate the transmission of hiv / aids, to minimise the adverse socio-economic impacts, and working to promote the Overall Goals for the futuresays António Guterres, The secretary-General of the The United Nations. “There is no greater argument for a class action, which is our joint response to the COVID-19 – we’re in this together, and let’s work this out together.

In the past month, in response to the global pandemic, the Global Citizen launched a campaign for urgent support for the COVID-19 in Solidarity Response Fund is a WHO’s WHO , developed by the Foundation of the United states of america. Calling on people to take action and ask our leaders and corporations from around the world to support you with sufficient resources for the Global Citizen in over 130 countries around the world and have taken several actions in support of the response.

At this critical moment in the history of the The Global Citizen it is also an invitation to all philanthropists to come together and support the efforts of the immediate as part of the efforts of the organization Give While You Live. For the investor, the person responsible for the change, and the leaders of the foundation and are updating it with their donations, and to invest very quickly in the effort, including stronger health systems, and the development of a vaccine.

In the last three weeks of the series Together At Home featured performances from artists such as Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, a Common young man, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel and Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Hough among others, in support of the campaign WHO and The Global Citizen.

The commitment of our supporters and corporate partners will COVID-19 a Solidarity Response to a Fund-that is, WHO in order to assist in the equipping of health-care professionals all over the world, and for charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those who need it the most. These groups were selected to ensure that they are helping the communities affected by the covid-19.

For more information about the The Global Citizen and his campaign WHO’s Solidarity and Response Fund,which is go to globalcitizen.org and you can follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the #GlobalCitizen.