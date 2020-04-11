What happened to him?! The transformation of Khloé Kardashian. I did it for your health!

Not everything in the life of the Kardashian is always happiness. And Khloé it is a clear example of that, even though you have all the money in the world, you cannot always be happy.

The youngest of the Kardashian he went through many situations in life that will hurt your health. The main reason was that her husband was unfaithful.

The press always ranked the entrepreneur as the different of the family. Because, compared to her sisters, she never gave much importance to their physical appearance.

Many times, the blonde he confessed that was in the food to a shelter in the midst of all the chaos that surrounded her in your life. And even, many times, you eat not to think.

This led to her being the focus of ridicule from many that could be compared with her sisters. But now, like a phoenix, the sister of Kim Kardashian he returned and everything.

The relationship of Khloé with Lamar Odom ended in a scandalous divorce. Since then, she decided to bring to the front, and made a substantial change in look.

Adopted her signature blonde hair, which differentiates it from all its sisters, are cut to the height of the shoulders, she lost weight and dedicated himself entirely to the raising of her daughter True.