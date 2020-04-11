You can now listen to the new album from The Strokes

The’s the New Abnormal this is the name of the latest album from the band in the us indie rock The Strokesand it can be heard on the usual platforms streaming starting this Friday (the 10th).

In The New Abnormal it marks the return of the new york-to the long-term, or seven years after the Comedown Machine. In the meantime, there was the launch of a The EPentitled Future, Present, Past,at the end of 2016.

This is the sixth work of the band, he began his career in the far-off year of 2001, with the release of the Is This Itthe album , which was to be acclaimed by critics worldwide and is becoming one of the most influential discs of the rock the alternative of the present century.

The album features production from the Rick Rubinone of the most influential and important players in the middle. This was precededido by the singles ‘At The Door’, ‘Bad Decisions’ and ‘The Brooklyn Bridge, to the Chorus’the latter was released during the end of this week.

To accompany the release of his new project, the band has released a short the talk-show. Is called the The Strokes: 5Guys Talking About Things They Know Nothing Aboutand consists of discussion on random within the group. The announcement of the program took place in the social networks of the band.

In spite of a gap of seven years between albums, and none of the members of the band had been stopped.

Julian Casablancasthe charismatic lead singer of the band, has released two full-length albums, with the The Voidz. When you look at the mix that appears on the singles released, it is possible to observe the trial of The Voidz, the room at the sound of the Strokes we have come to expect.

Nick Valensione of the guitarists and composers, has released two full-length albums with the band CRXand the other man on the guitar Albert Hammond, Jr.he dedicated time to his solo career. Nikolai Fraiturebassist of the band, he formed the band The Summer Moon, with which he released an album in the fall of 2017. Fabrizio Morettireleased, he moved away from his instrument, and he embraced the art of the visual.

The band has a tour scheduled for the Uk on the last day of the IN the AliveOn 11 July, alongside such names as The Weasel or The Two-Door-Cinema-Club –.

In spite of the current multi – Covid-19the organization of the festival has not yet issued a decision on a possible cancellation, but the concert band of new york is still scheduled for the due date.

You can listen to the In The New Abnormal in the usual platforms in the streaming.