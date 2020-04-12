8 tricks of the style, Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse and other famous love

–

In addition to shine on the stage and in the movies, the famous “decimate” when it comes to fashion. Harry Styles and Cole Sprousefor example, there are two icons in the fashion that you will always teach you the tricks of style is amazing!! You know what we’re talking about, and to learn from them as well:

Harry Styles tend to challenge a lot of the standards of the genre, that is, with labels of what is “masculine” and “feminine”, and in your case darling, in the the string of pearlsproves just that. We are in love with this item, it’s classic and, for sure, we’ll take you to our visual! Do you like?

Cole Sprouse do you like the black-and-white the bright colors, the look below shows that the combination of the colors is a perfect choice for a stylish! Just put on a t-shirt and a blazer, white pants, black outfit, with a moccasin and you’re done! You will be inspired by the actor Riverdale?

On a day-to-day, Nick Jonas if you throw in the items of the street style. He has set up a production, comfortable in a hat, sweatpants and white tennis shoes just the way we love it! Super-easy to play, wasn’t it?!

The regatinha white, on the model of the swimmer, which of the Shawn Mendes it has it is one of the trends of the the 90’s that they have a version cropped and entered into the wardrobe of many famous! The singer loves to wear it with a t-shirt over it, black trousers and black boots.

The hats and t-shirts and hoodies oversized is practically the trademark of the Justin Bieber. The size exaggeration is a “trick” to make your compositions more cool!

This is a visual of the Timothée Chalamet it is encouraging us to invest in the combo box the t-shirt of the band + coturno to get in the ~mood~ depending. The trousers striped, a sweater, long-sleeve underneath and a pair of sunglasses, also contributed to the style!!!

There’s nothing like a good plaid shirt! This is one of the lessons in a fashion that we learn from Noah Centineo. After all, this is a piece that allows for a variety of combinations, and you can invest without fear!

In Brazil, the looks of the John William they are a big hit! It contains several references to the street styleincluding the following a ~vibe~ the middle to Justin Bieber, and it even has its own brand of clothing. The cat is not afraid to dare and venture out in the great hits of the time, like the fanny pack, the color pattern tie-dye bucket hat.

So, which of these famous it’s a fashion for you?