A special of Friends, it will not be recorded prior to the launch of HBO’s the Max in the us

The “Friends” that would bring together the original cast is not going to be produced at the time of the follow up to the launch of the streaming service and HBO’s Max, which is due in the next month in the united states. The reason for this is the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The recordings would take place at the end of march, but was delayed to may, and now, the death toll for the covid-19 hitting record highs in the U.S., there is no prediction for that to happen.

In order to compensate for the frustration of the WarnerMedia reported that all 236 episodes of the series will be able to be seen from the very first day on your new deck. The episode left the Series in the us, and they were out of the reach of us fans – when he was in Brazil, where HBO’s Max, it still doesn’t have a premiere date, you can still watch “Friends” on Netflix.

“We want to share with you some information on the production dates for the special are not written to the Friends, to the HBO Max. The production has been delayed because of the pandemic, the covid-19. This means that the special won’t be available on the first day of the streaming service, in a release. But the special is on the way,” he said of the WarnerMedia in a press release.

“The cast and the producers are very excited for the start of the work, as this is the first time that the entire cast will reconvene after the end of the series [em 2004]and in the original set. There are a lot of surprises in stored and many pictures of rare behind-the-scenes that they want to share it with the fans. We will keep you informed as the plans are solidificarem, and we’re going to have a date for the premiere of the official,” added the company.

This particular won’t be a new episode of the series. You don’t even have a script. It will bring together all six of the stars of the series Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — into a conversation about the behind-the-scenes of the show.

In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what is special, and we want to make it clear that this will not be a new episode and the original series. All the actors are going to participate in it as themselves, not as their beloved characters,” says the company. “Even though the fans may have to wait a little longer for this meeting, they will be able to watch 236 episodes of the series ever since the first day of the new HBO’s Max,” he concluded on the note.