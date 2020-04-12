Britney Spears is the criticism of the film, and the star of Marvel’s hangs

Currently, the film holds a score of 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. However, not everyone in the world hated Dolittle.

Recently, pop star Britney Spears went to Instagram to praise the film. Since that time, the post caught the attention of the star of the movie, Robert Downey Jr. the most well-known for having been the singer of Iron Man in the Marvel universe.

“This film is not to be missed! Robert Downey Jr. it’s so genuine that you will fall in love with it. The animals are hilarious and there seems to be a special tone in the entire film, which I think is hard to find nowadays. If you watch this movie and be just as passionate as I am for the jackets and vests, do not miss it like I do, just keep in mind that this is a man who can talk to animals, and it’s brilliant. I can’t even tell you how many movies I’ve watched in a quarantine now,” she wrote in Her.

