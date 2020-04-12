Gianluca Vialli recovered from a cancer of the lymph glands, Italy

Gianluca Vialli, a former player for the Sampdora, Juventus fc and Chelsea fc have recovered from a cancer of the pancreas, the remainder of the cycles of the chemotherapy drugs for about 17 months now. The revolution was made by himself, in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’: “I Am well,” he underlined.

In December, I completed 17 months of chemotherapy, one-click-of-eight, and another nine months to complete. It was hard for even someone tough as I am, both physically, and psychologically. The tests do not show any signs of the disease. I’m happy,” said rossi, explaining the relief they feel, in time, Regain my health, it means to look at myself in the mirror, you see your hair to grow, you don’t have to draw her eyebrows on with a pencil. I am lucky compared to many others.

The former striker, now at 55 years old, does not forget, at this point, all of the ones in Italy were not as lucky as he is, and that is due to the coronavirus, have been obliged to die alone.” “The family members are unable to visit in the event of contamination, the funeral could not be held. This crisis is going to leave deep scars on the country. Scars on the moral emocionas and economic perspetivou.

As with the majority of the country, Vialli is bound to be orphaned because of the pandemic, but it has taken advantage of this period to have moments of “contemplation”. “In the silence of the huge what do you think about during the lockout, there is an atmosphere of zen-like. It is possible, in the singing of the birds, we have seen that, with the pollution and all the smoke is gone. And it is helpful to remember that many were making fun of what I said to the young man But Thunberg. I can only hope that we will have the capacity to maintain solidarity in the future. We will continue to support health-care professionals, these people are generous, with large capacity, both physical and mental,” he said.