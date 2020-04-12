He finished the relationship? We’ve got 10 Tips from the Movies to make you feel BETTER!!!

By the end of a relationship is never easy. And each person reacts in a different way. It is located in the sump, there are people that it takes to be good, but it needs a long time, and there are people who just party to another. In any case, the movie is always a good friend to those who are in need of that support after the end of a relationship.

The Cinépop he separated the ten films that are perfect for those who are coming out of a relationship. It is, of course, that there are people who may want to drown your sorrows in a dramão, or watch the action without the brain, but we chose to focus one’s attention (with some exceptions) is in the works light-weight, fun and have a message that’s optimistic about the relationship. The long, even, to break down the idea that I would be a happy ending. It is the journey of the characters.

Check out our list below! And be sure to tell us in the comments what are your favorite movies dealing with the end of a relationship.

(500) Dias com Ela

(500) Dias com Ela it seems that the comedy, the romantic, the traditional, but it’s more than that. This is a film that shows the danger of the creation of a relationship, and I think you can change one to the other. It is also a feature on the importance of being honest with your intentions right off the bat. Joseph Gordon-Levitt she lives with a guy who bet all of their chips into a relationship with Zooey Deschanelfrom the beginning, it is clear that you are not looking for the love of his life. In the end, even in the face of a painful break up, we see that the important thing is to move on. After the summer, there’s always the fall.

“The panic | get to Know interesting Facts About one of the Movies from Horror cinema’s most Beloved Film Take the time to watch it: Check out the movie and the series, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video this week!

The Devil Wears Prada

In the novel, it is by far the most important in terms of The Devil Wears Pradaalthough the message is to avoid the boy they don’t support more than this. But it is the journey of Andrea (Anne Hathawayis perfect to inspire anyone who is in the pit. It’s a film about self-discovery and a reaffirmation of the things that a lot of people need to deal with at the end of a relationship. Here, the main character breaks down in a cycle of dependency, and substance abuse professional, something that is easily transferable to a relationship. Sometimes, it’s better to be alone, and the film makes this very clear.

The Wedding of My Best Friend

The classic romantic comedies of the ‘ 90s The Wedding of My Best Friend it’s more of a movie to talk about the danger of the creation of a relationship, and treating a person as a possession. After going back and forth, but it is a feature of how many times it is better to end up dancing with a friend at a party. The character of the Julia Roberts it ends up building up in your head, but that this relationship does not exist, only the fear of being alone or not being able to find a someone else. The film, however, makes it clear that this is not the way. And that it’s better to be on my own.

The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain





In the film, most of the time, dealing with the loneliness as something alien, as it is a problem that the main character has to solve. But, just like in real life, it’s not always bad to be alone. So, instead of embarking on a history is a cliché that a woman is only complete when you meet your prince charming, there is nothing better to watch The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain. The drama of the French shows that it is possible to find happiness in the little things, without having to rely on each other. The action is delicate, and exciting Audrey Tautou.

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde has a dream of revenge, all girl, mistreated, or undervalued by the the boy crap. Reese Witherspoon vive Elle Woods, a young woman who goes to law school at Harvard, to try to win back her ex-boyfriend, who left her for not being “too serious”. Comedy, romantic, traditional, may not end with Him winning back to the subject, but here, the character goes through a journey of re-discovery. And the development of self-esteem. Sometimes, all you need to do is to put more faith in you…. If the person next to you lets you down, best to move on.

The undertow of Love

The undertow of Love… It’s going to be a title that can be used to describe many end of the relationship. And it also might help that my heart is departed from. A romantic comedy starring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis it tells the story of a guy who’s been left by his girlfriend for a number of years. To overcome the separation, it travels to the big island of Hawaii. There, now to find an ex with a new partner. In the midst of the crisis, he meets a new woman, but it’s more than that: he finds his or her self-esteem. And it also happens to be capable of self-criticism, taking responsibility for the ending of the first relationship. Back to the story, the message is that it doesn’t help you fall in love with a person, and if I forget to take care of you.

Under the Tuscan Sun

All’s well that not everyone in the world can handle the end of a relationship, buying a villa in Italy (I wish!), but that is not the message of the Under the Tuscan Sun. In the story, Diane Lane living with a writer, who comes into the crisis, after discovering the infidelity of her husband. Motivated by her friends, ends up by accepting a trip to Italy. There, lightly, just to buy a property, you will need to remodel with their own hands. It is a journey of discovery, and, above all, a victory against the view that it is not too late for you to live. It’s beautiful, it’s fun, and even with its touch of romance. Ideal for those who are looking to move on.

Eternal sunshine of the spotless Mind

The winner of the academy award for Best Original Screenplay Eternal sunshine of the spotless Mind it is a work of a very intelligent and mature about relationships. It talks about the ability to erase people from your memory, it’s something that a lot of people recently separated, if you can’t relate to. But, in the end, it shows that the more painful the separation, and the lack of that companionship, it’s still better to have experienced it. The film also touches on the various elements of relationships, such as the notion that one ought to complete each other, or even addiction, which is formed in a relationship with them. The cast has all the great shares Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst and Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles.

La-La Land

The beautiful music written by barry Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone it seems the love story is perfect. But it’s also a shot of the “not every fairy tale has a happy ending. But it’s all good! In the film, in a way, it’s an adaptation of the classic phrase, “let it be eternal while it lasts”. La-La Land it features a full-length novel of the film, but with the completion of the real-life situations. It is not always the couples end up together, and it’s not clear to a beautiful day that you have lived. For those who have recently come out of a relationship, it might be hard to embark on a story that is so romantic, but it also shows the amount that a person can take the life of another, even if they do not end up side-by-side.

The Girl Copy

Running away significantly from the profile of the previous films, we should indicate that The Girl Copy for a complete list. This goes out to those of you who don’t want to know, in comedy, or romance novels. So, what better way than with this beautiful the united states is directed by the David Fincher. Here’s a story that proves that it’s better to be single than in a relationship that toxic. Just think, you could be a guy that will cheat. Or a psychopath who fakes his own death and puts the blame on you. There can be no doubt that, in both cases, singleness is the better way to go. Doesn’t have to be in the bad.