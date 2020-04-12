How has been the social distancing of the Kardashians in the middle of the Coronavirus?

The stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians join the efforts to stop the outbreak.
The COVID-19 has changed the lives of everyone in the whole world, and the Kardashian-Jenner will not escape from this new reality.
This Wednesday, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her sisters joined the quarantine voluntary, and they are practicing social distancing, as a way of helping to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
The creator of Skims said that even among themselves they are meeting, and that each complies with the plan of isolation on an individual basis.
Kylie Jenner also said to be taking their own measures, and be honest by saying that your pregnancy prepared her for this.
As you may remember, the mogul Kylie Cosmetics she lived most of her pregnancy at home, in an effort to live this stage out of the public eye.
