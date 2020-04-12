It desperate! Kim Kardashian no longer tolerate the confinement with their children/Photo: InStyle

Being a mom is not simple, and much less if you have 4 children. Kim Kardashian you have already noticed that, since the socialite and influencer has already shown that it is desperate now for the quarantine by having to spend 24 hours caring for their children, and it seems to be almost no longer hold. OMG!

The celebrity of the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s”, she is the mother of 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalmall the children are under the age of 6 years, which increases the fact that you always want to be playing and spending fun time with their dads. This, however, has exhausted much to Kim.

The most famous sister Kardashian shared via their social networks that their children don’t let her be alone for a single second since the beginning of the quarantine. Kim Kardashian had to locked myself in the bathroom to be able to enjoy a few minutes with herself and be able to record a tutorial of makeup for their fans.

But their time of peace lasted very little, because soon your eldest daughter North West he found Kim and asked him to help her to wash their hands; by which the influencer and entrepreneur told your daughter to do by herself in the other bathroom, as I was trying to have a moment alone.

“I’m hiding in the bathroom, guys, I’m hiding in the bathroom because my children wouldn’t leave me alone,” said Kim Kardashian in his video.

North gave to your mom that what I was doing was something cruel for them, however Kim he showed no repentance because I could tell that I was stressed out as I am sure many parents are now.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The marriage West-Kardashian is one of the most controversial and at the same time, the more solid of the showbiz american. Kanye and Kim are married since 2014 and they are the parents of 4 children, although, in principle, the rapper wanted to have 7 children with the influencer and entrepreneur.

However, the process for that Kim Kardashian out mother of 4, was not easy. She was only able to get pregnant of their first two children, while the other two were born with a belly of rent, as by the age and health of Kim, could not get pregnant again.