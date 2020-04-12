Jennie (BLACKPINK) starts seen in the trial for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

Ryan Tedder’s one of the producers of the most sought-after at the moment, and once you confirm the work with Adele, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Anitta, the producer, and the lead singer of the band OneRepublic has a working important.

In a live broadcast on Instagram, Ryan Tedder has revealed that you’ll be working with a group of south Korean BLACKPINK. “In fact, I quite like the BLACKPINK. In fact, I’m going to be working with BLACKPINK, that’s a fact,” said Ryan.

🎥 | Ryan Tedder, a music producer and lead singer of the band OneRepublic, has said that it will work with the BLACKPINK.@ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/xRPrgjGnGx — BPBR-Media (@bpbrmedia) March 24, 2020

The group BLACKPINK is currently working on his return, and it promises to be great, and that it was scheduled for the month of march, but was postponed due to the pandemic from the coronavirus in the world. The new design of the girls is expected to be launched in the second half of the 2020s.