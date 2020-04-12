Kristen Wiig finds it “amazing” that you don’t have leaks due to the “Wonder Woman 1984”

“Wonder woman 1984” is scheduled to arrive in theaters in August, but apart from that it has been revealed by the trailers and in the production of the film, many of the details of the film have not yet been disclosed, although it is possible to find on the internet some of the details of the plot, thanks to the testing sessions held at the studio. But, in fact, when it comes to success at the box office, the movie studios have been doing their utmost to make sure that all the details of the plot, and the characters are not to be disclosed to the public, in order not to affect the performance of the production.

In a recent interview, Kristen Wiig, interpret, Barbara Minerva, the Wife, Well, if you said, no surprise that it has not yet “leaked” a lot of the film.

“No one really knows too much about the movie, which is crazy now-a-days. It’s amazing that nothing has leaked out,” she told Vogue. “All you get from the Warner Bros. it is through the encrypted, type-your computer will explode if you open it.”

Kristen Wiig in the role of a Woman, the Leopard print on the poster of “Wonder Woman 1984”, from the Warner Bros. Photo/Allmusic

Recently, Wiig talked to EW about his Wife, you Think, “I really don’t know much about the Woman, you Think,” he said. “Before you speak Once [Jenkins]I had an idea that maybe it was going to be a bad guy in the movie, so I went on the internet and looked up all of the villains from the Wonder Woman to try to figure out what is in them, because I was so excited. And I was very happy to find out that she was the one [a Mulher-Leopardo]”.

As well as the other studios and DC Comics are not immune to leaks, which will affect the greater part of the productions of today. But it’s still impressive to see that a lot of the plot of “no man’s land ” 1984” may have been in the secret, in spite of the testing session.

The sequence of the film in the fall of 2017 brings to Gal Gadot back in to play the role of Wonder Woman, and it is now in the mid-80’s. In the trailer, the production presented the story and the new characters for the feature, including the Woman in Black, and also of the villain, Maxwell Lord.

Petty Jenkins, the director of the film explained that the reason for the film to pass it in 1984: “Why 1984?”, the question of the filmmaker. “It’s great to see it out there, but the most important thing is that it’s kind of the pinnacle of western civilization, and the success in the world in which we live with the consequences now.”

Originally meant to premiere on the 5th of June, the film has been postponed to the 14th of August, because of the multi-coronavirus.

