Linda Thomas, Pericles, and the Bruno e Marrone performing “live show” this week

Over the last few days of the live shows, have a busy social network. The phenomenon of the web came up among the artists of pop and rock music such as David Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana), Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, and Others Elish. In Brazil, a phenomenon that has been redesigned by Gusttavo Lima, with the idea that has been adopted by several other artists.

This Sunday (5), the sights were all the lives in the of Tiee, and Rust, as well as a live Mc Drika, Enemy HP, Dj, Henry, of York. The duo Bruno & Marrone-promises to stir on the eve of a public holiday the next week. In partnership with SESC são paulo, on the day of April 09, the duo offers a show of 2 hours with the dog). All of the proceeds will be donated to those most in need, and the purchase of rapid tests for the coronavirus. For those who would like to donate, just send us a request by e-mail at: vendas@brunoemarrone.com.br

After the record of the past week, Gusttavo Lima, has announced that it will make the other live on the 11th of April. It will be the second year of the snack bar in the house. Cantor Wesley Safadão today announced a live, different. It will make the recording of the DVD WAS in the house 2 on April 18th.

Check out the schedule: