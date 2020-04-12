Marcella Rich, says dating with a Victory in the Street: ‘be Able to take it every day, it is to be close to everything that you believe

In the midst of their recommendations, so they can stay in the home during a pandemic coronavirus, the the actress and the director Marcella Rica it has always been committed to maintaining the health, mental well-being. “I do not regret-for-profit that we are having, when I am with friends, shutting the doors and laying off people, which in turn is not going to be able to provide for their families,” he said.

It takes care of the well-being and to re-invent itself in the workplace, but they have been able to do it the home office and enjoying the company of a boyfriend, the actress The Win In The Street. “She would draw, make videos, think of it as reaching out to others, we can take care of the house, and for us,” says Marcella, concerning the routine during the last few days. Below, she talks about it and mentions some of his professional projects.

Insulation

“I feel a lot of anxiety and nostalgia, but trying to stay calm, to pray for the people who can’t be at home, and try to develop strategies to keep producing. I’m taking advantage of it also to make the things that we ‘never have time’. I think that, on the whole, it is also a time to look within, and evaluate, all of us reorganizarmos as an individual and in the world. We need you to help us. Spend time thinking about how I can do this, and trying to keep it producing to fight off this chaos in the house.”

Mental health

“I’ve spent nights without sleep, and without being able to work around their insomnia. Fight for me not to feel bad and just be grateful for my privilege. I am connected to my faith. I think I’ll stick you in the hope that we can get out the best of them all. I think my biggest fear is that people will not be thinking about the change of the connection, and look at what needs to be done.”

The life of an entrepreneur

“There’s a constant tension, and the head is not for you. However, I don’t think you feel fear yet, because I am a design minor and I’m able to hold it and reinvent it into a home office. I feel so privileged and, at that time, to have that security, that’s enough. I do not regret-for-profit that we are having, when I am with friends, shutting the doors and laying off people, which in turn is not going to be able to support themselves and their families. It’s all very sad, but I grabbed the creativity of the faith, in order to supply the outputs of all of the day.”

Marcella has also devoted himself to the direction of Photo: Giselle Dias

The acting and direction

“I ‘Daughters of Eve’ (a new series in the world) in February and may, and would get another set, but the dates were put on hold, and we are looking forward to the end of the insulation. But, without a doubt, and the board had become my main focus. I’m glad to be able to hold out a couple of things.”

In partnership with Aline Wirley

“A project of the Women have been a gift to be beautiful. I end up doing a lot of content for digital channels, programmes and advertising production company, and it makes me wish for a little bit of drama, and for projects with more artistic freedom – which I’ve just been filling in the career of an actress. Aline gave me the gift to be able to dive into the story that it tells, in music and in the development of such clips connected together, almost in a ‘medium short’. This is bringing together a lot of people, especially women, who I admire a lot and whom I worked with during this life.”

The win

“I continue to work editing and creating the content that is in direct contact with the customers. I try to keep to a routine, which calms me down and fills it in the sense of being able to produce, in keeping with the anxiety side out of it – at least for the duration of the working hours. The Win (In the street, his best friend Marcella) it has designed solutions to work around the anxiety, too. I think that she has undergone a change more radical in the routine, but it is pleasant to be able to be at home. She draws, make videos, think of ways to help take care of the house, and for all of us.”

True love

“It means a lot, the freedom, the peace, the will to go out and be able to share it with the world, without thinking that this is a good or a bad thing. Only the truth, and that’s it. I’ve always been an advocate of the radical, truth-and, as a result, I advocated for myself, they don’t lie about my life, and not about the love of the public. I never went in for interviews and lying. But, to omit it also is not, in fact, embrace it for a truth. Be able to take it every day, and be at peace with what it is to be close to everything that I believe in.”

Comments on macho

“As incredible as it may seem, I have heard the most when I was growing up and dating boys, but he played football. And then, in the 2000s, if you were a girl, maybe a little bit marrenta on the field and throwing the ball as well, following the logic, you were a romp, and had to listen to jokes about it. There is still that prejudice, like others, but I am very happy with the space we have now to speak on the subject, and I hope it grows more and more on this topic of discussion, especially when we talk about the kids who just want to do what you love, regardless of gender or sexuality – one that many haven’t even thought about it. On the evil of others: this is full of evil in the world, in all the right places and in all ways. We’re here to be light, and not to let it spread out more, or to gain power. If you are at peace with who you are and your choices and actions, the evil of the chat and it gets out, it will never get in.”