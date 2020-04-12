Patricia Bosworth (1933 – 2020)

Patricia Bosworth, american actress and columnist of the Golden Era of Hollywood, ” died last Thursday (2 or 4) complications that are related to the new coronavirus. She was 86 years of age.

Born In Crum, Calif., she was a daughter of a lawyer and a reporter/writer for the crimes, and she had a dramatic life, from the beginning to the end. While I was at university, Sarah Lawrence, got away with a lot of the art that has been abusive, leading to the annulment of their marriage after just 16 months. His younger brother committed suicide, and his father would do the same thing six years later.

She became a model and was photographed by the famous Diane Arbus for a commercial bus company, Greyhound. And because of this the work has managed to carry out his childhood dream of becoming an actress, in 1954.

Bosworth joined the Actors Studio in New York city to study with Lee Strasberg, and on the side of many of the great artists of the Golden Era of Hollywood, including Paul Newman, Marilyn Monroe, Steve McQueen and Jane Fonda.

In the mid-1950s, he began appearing in several productions on Broadway, making your transition to the screen.

After making his debut in the film, “Four Boys and a Gun” (1957), she was cast in her primary role as a nun on the side of the Audrey Hepburn of the classic Fred Zinnemann’s “A Cross to the Edge of the Abyss” (1959).

The sequence of tragedies in his life, he accompanied, even in the height of his career. On the same day in which he was cast in the feature film, 1959, Bosworth learned that she was pregnant, and it has paid off to have an abortion is illegal, so don’t miss out on the paper. She can’t be pregnant.

His last work as an actress was in the TV series, including “Naked City” and “The Patty Duke Show,” between 1960 and 1963.

In the first decade of the 1960’s, he decided to leave acting in order to concentrate on the environment are going to be writing about the show and the business. He wrote for New York magazine and the New York Times before he became, over the next several decades, and editor of the magazine Screen Stars: all-Stars, Harper’s Bazaar, Viva, Mirabella and, in particular, of Vanity Fair, where Tina Brown hired him as an editor / collaborator, in 1984. She held on to that position for the rest of his life, with a brief interruption between 1991 and 1997.

His articles have remained for decades among the most widely read and discussed, from Vanity Fair, highlighted by a profile of Elia Kazan, which won him the Award in the Front Page of the Newswomen”s Club in New York city.

She has also written biographies on the best-sellers of Montgomery Clift, Diane Arbus, and Marlon Brando, and Jane Fonda, as well as several books of memoirs.

Its a book about Arbus, served as the basis for the screenplay of the film “The Skin” (2006), starring Nicole Kidman and Robert Downey, Jr.