Princess Leonor is surprised with this look rebellious, boots-combat

Princess Leonor of Asturias, the first of the kings, Felipe VI and Letizia, from Spain, is a teenage girl who is forming her own unique style of dressing, is already challenging some of the rules of the Spanish monarchy.

A few weeks ago, the princess Eleanor, was very far away from its classic style the actual stylish and elegant. On the contrary, the 14 year-old wore jeans and boots and skates.

Now, the heir to the throne, the Spanish, and the first of a succession of inclined to, over the past few months, using the most cutting-edge fashions, and at your own pace.

Far from the classic style that has always characterized the monarchy. She has been seen on the streets of Madrid, along with his father, the king, Felipe VI, and with her very popular with celebrities from around the world, such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid: “denim” colour, fitted to the body, and as a complement to some of the boots on the combat screen.

To protect them from the cold weather in the capital, she chose a coat of black cloth that had belonged to her mother, the queen, Letizia.

The direction to modernity.

And the fact is that Michelle’s in the Beach is now leaving behind its image of a “good girl”, and with an angelic face to show the signs of being a pre-teen that I could break up with all of the provisions.

Wearing those military boots are black, it seems to be very different from your behavior at social events. Her look in Madrid is the most modern version of music that you left all of your fans are crazy.

“It looks fantastic, it’s like a teenager, full of denim and boots, too cute. And I think it’s good that she is on the side of his father, the king, and it seems pretty laid back. It will be a great queen,” wrote @ vecky4 on Instagram.

Source: La Nueva Mujer.