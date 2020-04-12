Selena Gomez turns out to be bi-polar and on Miley Cyrus

06/04/2020 – For The Writing

Selena Gomez whenever he spoke openly about issues of mental health. In 2016, took a break from the career to deal with the problems of anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. In 2018, he sought treatment at a psychiatric unit for therapy. On Friday, three-fourths (3/4’s), the singer has revealed in a chat with Miley Cyrusthat he suffers from bipolar disorder.

The singer was one of the guests on the episode on April 3 on the program “Western-Minded”created by Miley Cyrus, to inform, and to entertain their fans at the Instagram Live for social distancing. At the event, Selena said, “I was one of the best psychiatric hospitals in America, the McClean Hospitaland speaking of the things that I have been to in the last few years, I realized that I was bi-polar. The more information I have, the more it helps me to not be afraid of the situation.

By 2019, it has won the award McClean for his work on behalf of mental health. “It was like all my pain, anxiety, fear and me, were at one time. It was one of the most frightening of my life,” she said during her speech.

The two singers were talking to the service provider for mental health care for more than 180-thousand spectators for the next 20 minutes. The program, which also included investments from Elton John, Kerry Washington and Jimmy Fallonalready has over 1.1 million views.

At the beginning of the broadcast, Cyrus was told that she was very happy to reconnect with a friend, and receive her into your program. Selena replied that she felt the same way, and that he was a fan of the Music. “I’ve always thought you are one of the best female singers of all time,” said the friend, from the time of the The Disney Channel.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus at the Teen Choice Awards in 2008. Photo: Getty Images

During the chat, fans wanted to show their admiration for Selena in the comments section. Many have sent an emoticon of a blue butterfly ” after Miley said that Selena was sent to the same notes for the message on Instagram. It was in this exchange that I had the opportunity to participate in the program.

At the beginning of the 2020s, in an interview with the “The WSJ”, And Selena suggested that they could be suffering from something like bipolar disorder. “I have two stages of euphoria, they were very agitated as the depressed, could you leave me out of circulation for a week. I found out that I suffer from mental health issues,” he said. In a separate interview in January, the singer revealed that she is taking the medications in order to stay healthy. “I feel great, I’ve been taking the proper medication. I do believe, fully, that all may be well, having regard to the orientation of one of their own doctors, and therapists. This is something that I have to keep working, there’s no way to get better magically. There are days where it’s hard to get out of bed,” said the singer, 27-year-old.