Several days without a post, but the truth is, I’ve been kept busy with a series of the Classics of the Day. Since Friday, I have written the texts of Jules and Jim, the Cry of the Sex, Citizen Kane, and The Crápula, the Hero, the more material, the paper is printed. I had to join vimeo and watching movies, to do interviews with the Bulgarian, he was the most recent one. Keep the head hard, dismissing the series as well. On the DVD, or pay TV, I’ve been making my own (re -) discovered. Perrto of the ugly Club of the Spirits, Roma, is a masterpiece by Federico Fellini. And what about the Hobbit? After the dfo’s monumental the Lord of the Rings, that was another project with Peter Jackson and adapted for the JJR Tolkien’s, but it was originally meant to be dirigiodo by Guillermo Del Toro. After going back and forth, ” Del Toro dropped out and Jackson, with the production going, and a lot of money invested in asssumiu in the same direction. I went back through yesterday, and the Desolation of Smaug, and I was overwhelmed. Jacksdon have used motion capture data to ‘compress’ the actors of the stature normasl, and to create the dwarves, and also used the technique to carve out, from that of Benedict Cumberbatch, the dragon. So far, so good, but what about the movement of the camera? It seems that the entire film was made on a computer. It is a vertiginous one. I must confess, this is all very impressive, but for so many, I was turned on too much on the technology, I wonder how is it possible? How did they do it? Has anyone ever told you that when you think too much on the technology, the film is not a good thing. This is not true. I was delighted, yesterday, as it was the first time I’ve seen The Hobbit – The Desolation of Smaug, it was the construction of the affection. The exchange of glances, the gestures that build up to the viewer, in the most unlikely of love stories, that of the elf Tauriel for the dwarf Kili. Everything sets them apart, and yet the lure is irresistible. Evangeline Lilly is Tauriel, who, like Legolas/Orlando Bloom is excellent with a bow and arrow (and sword). I didn’t remember the actor who plays Kili. I had no idea who he was, Aidan Turner, except that it’s Peter Jackson, as well as the woman’s producing, and corroteirista Philippa Boyens, they should have it escollhido to be beautiful. Aidan appeared in the tv series – Desperate Romantics, Being Human. I think it’s so beautiful, the story of Kili and Tauriel, and it doesn’t end well. A love that is doomed. I must confess that I cried with the couple. I have the Dvd, but I want to wait until Tuesday in order to (re)view of the outcome of the Battle of The Five Armies, at 19h55,the Megapix. I thought it would be. The Hobbit was published Tolkien in 1928, and the fellowship of The Ring, The Two Towers, after a long gestation, came together in 1954. The Return of the King came out the following year. George-RR-Martin-has started to carve out his the war of the thrones, a song of Ice and Fire in 1991, but it was the first book that came up at the end of 1996. The HBO series, started in 2011, eight years after the Oscar to Jackson (and The Return of the King). GOD is often referred to as a turning-point in the (r)evolution of the series, and on the internet. There, I’m going to buy the fight. I’ve never seen Game of Thrones, but I never had the patience to follow the eight-year deal. The other day I was zapeando and went to some of the pictures. In a scene with Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, where he pats the dragon on her. (In writing as well, there seems to be a part.) I had the feeling that you are watching a spin-off of the Hobbit (and the Lord of The Rings). A by-product. You will not be? What you saw is not me. I crashed out pretty quickly.