The concert of Andrea Bocelli in Milan’s display live on the internet – 12/04/2020 – Illustrated

One of the lives, and the most anticipated of the quarantine, the “Music for Hope” takes place this Easter Sunday. The tenor is Andrea Bocelli give a concert in the cathedral (Duomo), the cathedral, in the heart of Milan, capital of Lombardy, –the Italian region most affected by the Covid-19. Except for the technicians and the musicians involved in the concert, the historic st. mark’s square will be empty, but members of the public can keep track of everything on the web. The repertoire is a mixture of arias from the opera, and popular songs.

Canal de Andrea Bocelli on the YouTube video, 14, without any sort

Run

A woman receives a message from a former lover, inviting her to drop everything and fulfil a pact the two have made 17 years ago. This is the beginning of this new series of the comedy, starring Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”), and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, (“Fleabag”), which is involved in some of the episodes.

HBO, 0h, a 16 year old

Rush: On the edge of Excitement

Even if you don’t follow Formula 1 racing you may enjoy this film about the competition on the slopes between racers Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl of “the’s inglourious basterds”) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth of “Thor”).

AMC, 15h25, 14 years old

Battle of the Empires.

In the year 48 a. b. C., a roman general, tries to take over control of the silk route, which links Europe to Asia. Before that, he will face the wrath of the chinese army. With Jackie Chan, Adrien Brody, and John Cusack.

The globe 23h21 14-year-old

“Come Together: The Rise of The Festival

Exclusive documentary about the birth and evolution of the major music festivals. The film gathers the testimony of one of the promoters of the events, such as Woodstock, Monterey, and Legs, and musicians such as Bob Geldof and Noel Gallagher.

Encore, 21: 30, free

Tetralogy ‘The Shark’

Of the four, to long of an excess of suspense, arrived on the platform. The first, in 1975, it is one of the masterpieces of Steven Spielberg. The three follow-ups, and the famous director, they are the slot machines but can have fun on the set.

Netflix’s 14-year-old

Double-Songwriters

Those who don’t have Netflix, you can watch the “Jaws” (14), at 19: 30 on-the-air “Sunday Cinema”. 21: 30 the tv displays the next episode to Spielberg: “E. T.: The extra-terrestrial” (free) in the “Special Session”. The two films have ostentaram the title of the highest grossing in history.

The Band, starting from 19: 30 pm