The director of the Birds of Prey, says it difficult to keep the scene strong in the movie

The film The birds-of-Prey he arrived early to the streaming platforms all over the world because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The film, which shows off an all-new adventure of harley quinn, played by Margot Robbie, after you are finished with the Joker, was critical of the split in the audience, but warned of a Warner Bros. over the use of some of the characters.



The director at Her Side, gave an interview to the Hollywood Reporter, and he said that he fought very hard to maintain one of the scenes, the most disturbing of the film, because according to her, this scene was an illustration of the personality of vilanesca of Roman Sionis, and from then on, the public sees you as someone who doesn’t have forgiveness.



The scene in question takes place within the group of the Roman’s (Ewan McGregor), when he sees you in the club having a good time, and he believes that he is making fun of them. He orders his henchman to go up to her and take on record, tearing up all over her dress, and humiliating you in front of everyone.



“I’ll be honest: we’ve got to fight to keep that scene in because it was making her uncomfortable. It was risky and we had to fight to keep it all. There are cuts in the film without her in it. I am very happy that we have saved, because I don’t think that it’s important to you. I think a lot of people were very affected by the scene,” said the director.



She said: “I think it’s a big turning point for the Roman; it is a major turning point for the Canaries is Black, and the way in which we, hopefully, it wasn’t about the sexual violence against women. It was more about Roman, that he is capable of, and Robin saw who he really is, for the first time. After that, she was able to be completely separated from it, and I thought it was a scene that’s really important. So, we fight for it,” he said . The Roman, or the Black Mask needs to be brought to life again after the Flashpoint, which will take place in the movie of the soil, ash on the DCEU (Even the Extended cd).

