The Internet is shocked to reveal that Jorge Ben live at the Copacabana Palace hotel

In the luxury Copacabana Palace hotel, in Rio de Janeiro is very famous for hosting celebrities such as Paul Mccartney, Janis Joplin, Madonna, Mick Jagger and Justin Bieber, among others. So , on the morning of Thursday (9), many of the brazilians were shocked to discover that the lead singer and composer Jorge Ben Jor live in the hotel.

The news spread after the Palace, under the guidance of the Ministry of Health to close the doors to prevent infection by the coronavirus. The other 60 hotels in the city of rio de janeiro had to be taken in the same way. This is the first time that the hotel has their own activities, until the 97-year history.

The hotel provided only two people remain on the site, it is to Andrea’s for Christmas, and she runs to the Palace, and the pop singer Jorge Ben.

The fact that Jorge Ben live in the hotel, surprised the audience by the high value of the services provided by the hotel. With the day-to-day is R$ 6.800 (facing out to sea), and$ 5.650 (a view of the city palace, the hotel offers plenty of luxury for its guests, such as a butler service, menu of pillows, and toiletries and beauty products from the brand. The bathroom is made of marble and the en-suite, with a king-size bed, are decorated with works of art, rugs, rare.

There is a swimming pool exclusively for guests ‘ use in the deck: 10 x 4 metres surrounded by a latticework of white, and with a view to the centre of the city.

And that’s not bad, isn’t it? However, the values they tried to escape the reality of the vast majority of brazilians, and because of this, the amazement, however, people need to understand that just as well as if you stayed in the hotel, and Jorge Ben (who also has a great career, you have the right to live wherever you want. At the age of 75 years, the multi-instrumentalist that has already been established as the fifth greatest artist of brazilian music by Rolling Stones, it is in fact one of the cornerstones of our culture, and without a doubt, it is worthy of a size for comfort. Salve, Jorge!!