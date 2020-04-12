the internet users to create on-line version of the event being postponed

The issue of the 2020 Met Gala red carpet the most important of the year, has been postponed and no date has been set. Fortunately, thanks to the community for the fashionista on Twitter on the first Monday of may, it will still be busy for the fashion lovers, but it’s only on the internet.

With a profile that promises to create your very own online version of the event, the High-Fashion on Twitter at the Met Gala. The best one? Anyone can participate in. As well as the dance to the original, expected in the second half, the theme of the red carpet, to virtual will About the side. Fashion and Duration (On-Time: Mode and Length). Come with me!”

The community is known as the High Fashion On Twitter (or, introduction to twitter) is a subculture composed by internet users with a love for fashion that has emerged on the social network, there are at least five years. At the Met Gala, many of these users will take the opportunity to comment on the looks of the fashionable on the red carpet.

In the meantime, since you don’t have to comment at this time (at least for the time being), a part of the group that gathered to create their own version, which will be held on a date to the prom would be held on the 4th of may.

“Because of the anxiety and the stress that the foot-Covid-19 is a cause, we believe that we continue to make progress with the INTRODUCTION And the Met Gala is the right choice for you. Hopefully, this event will serve as a little spot of joy and unity to this community is amazing,” they report.

The idea is a simple one: to create “a space online where your fantasy reigns supreme, and the impracticality does not exist,” by means of the photos posted by the participants.

The challenge will be divided into four categories: a) creating a photoset, the challenge for brands, the challenge is to hair with the items in the wardrobe, and pictures. It is also possible to participate in a free way, without following a the challenge in a particular way.

Of course, everything has to fit into the theme and submit it to the “melting” time. The founders include don’t have to have any connection at all with the Costume Institute of the Met Museum, which is responsible for the organisation of the dance year. Therefore, it is not an initiative, an official part of the event.

Katy Perry and Rihanna at the Met Gala, 2018
A group of people in the community the High-Fashion, Twitter has announced an online version of the Met Gala, which is open to anyone who would like to participate! This photo is from the Katy Perry’s and Rihanna’s in the issue in 2018

Billy Porter-at the Met Gala, 2019
All of the years of the internet, the introduction of twitter as a community-is called, report on the red carpet at the main event in the fashion industry. Photo by Billy Porter at the Met Gala, 2019

Cardi B at the Met Gala, 2019
The profile of the HF And at the Met Gala, which promises to have a virtual edition, with some challenges for those who would like to participate and unleash their creativity. Guess what: you don’t need a dress like this one, which is used by Cardi B’s in the last year. Please Use your creativity!

Lupita Nyong'to the Met Gala, 2019
“This event will serve as a little spot of joy and unity to this community for years, providing the founders. Photo of Lupita Nyong’to the Met Gala, 2019

It should be noted that the virtual event is not official and has no connection with that of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In this picture, Kristen Stewart was at the Chanel on the ball at the Met in 2019

The challenge, Photoset Creation, the participants will be able to post pictures of the parts that would be used at the Met Gala, the event had the chance to attend. The items can be of any brand. “Despite the fact that look it is a completely self-chosen, the goal should be to participate in with the theme of this year,” he warned. The idea is to explore the imagination and knowledge of the fashion industry.

You already in the Brand Challenge, the aim is to create a visual whole with the pieces of a the label they will be selected at random by the challenger. In this class, the participant will be able to choose the brand, because the intention is to give space to labels that are not so annotated. Therefore, it is necessary to search in the file for each tag, in order to find something that fits the theme.

With the exception of Louis Vuitton, sponsor of the Met Gala in 2020, some of the label’s biggest-were excluded from the challenge, Alexander McQueen, Celine, Chanel, christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Gucci, Jacquemus, Philipp Plein, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Versace.

The Wardrobe and Styling allows the participant to demonstrate their skills hair with the items in the wardrobe, including the productions at random. It is necessary, however, to make a warning out of respect for the environment and the social, with the INTRODUCTION of Twitter it asks no one to buy the new parts to attend. After all, it is the intent of this is to show you that you don’t need to spend any money to enjoy one’s creativity.

In the Illustration a scale, and the lovers with artistic abilities are invited to create their own looks so in the event of the digital world. In this challenge, it is worth so much to a production that is unprecedented and an outline of your brand or a favorite collection.

The challenge will be divided in the following categories: the creation of a photoset, a challenge for brands hair in the wardrobe, and pictures. Those who want to take part in the double, should you do like Zendaya (pictured) at the Met Gala last year, which, combined with the look the next Law Roach

It is also possible to participate in a free way, without following a the challenge in a particular way. The photo is of Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala, 2019

In the category of Photoset Creation, you can select the various parts that I would like to use at the event. You already in the Brand to Challenge its own curators in the project, decide what brand you should use. Click on the Indya Moore, in the last year

Those who wish to can go into more of a challenge. However, you may be able to use more than one look if he is “telling a story”, such as Lagy Gaga, who has made four changes in the Met Gala, 2019

In the category of illustration, it is possible to design a creation of your own or any look from a designer’s or brand name

Finally, the last category, you are free to use your creativity any way you like. To participate in the 1 INTRODUCTION Twitter is a Virtual at the Met Gala, you need to sign up by way of a link to the Google Docs. It asks for the username for Twitter, select one or more of the challenges, and commit themselves not to buy pieces for the event, in addition to preventing meetings of the unnecessary for your privacy.

The initiative, which was announced on the social network on the 16th of march and the rules will be published on Monday (05/04). The organization engages a team of at least ten (10) lovers, including the curators, the founder, editor and a director. The registration will only be available until the 3rd of may.

Anyone who wants to participate should sign up at the link to the Google Docs,, posted by using Twitter for the project. Selma Blair for the honor of the Chanel, made in 2005

Every year, the dance takes place the first Monday of may and marks the opening of the spring exhibition of the Costume Institute of the industry of the Metropolitam Museum of Art in New York. In the picture, Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala in 2010

In the event that it is well-known for looks superelaborados. Here, John Galliano and Charlize Theron at the Met Gala in 2006

Daphne Guinness at the Met Gala in 2011
Daphne Guinness at the school in 2011

Madonna at the Met Gala in 1997

Every year, the Met Gala (officially called the Costume Institute Gala, which occurs on the first Monday in the month of may, and opening of the exhibition of the Costume Institute at the Met Museum. The dress code is always accompanied the theme of the show. By 2020, the ball was to be held on may 4, but due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus, was reported in a way future-proof. The exhibition is open to the public on oct.

Collaborated With Herbert Wood



