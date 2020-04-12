The Portal of Culture and Entertainment

The special edition offers presentations and speakers to the artists directly in their homes

The MTV video music awards has just been announced that the fans across the world will have a front row seat to watch the performances of Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO, and FINNEAS for the unplugged MTV In-House, and special adaptation of its award-winning franchise, MTV Acoustic in a time of social isolation.





The MTV video music awards is bringing together fans and their favorite musicians during this time period of quarantine to show how people can remain connected through the power of music and entertainment in the comfort of their own homes. The Grammy® award-winner and music producer, haitian Wyclef Jean, the rapper Yungblud and the pop artist JoJo are a few of the talents who have taken part in this action. The singer that She Guy that was the most recent artist to be in this format, since it was first started, a period of social isolation.





The unplugged MTV in-House, provides presentations, speakers, and stripped down for the music to remain in the indoor environment due to the global pandemic, which currently requires everyone to stay at home. This is an opportunity for the audience to find comfort with other fans.





This is part of the campaign #JuntosaDistancia, a joint initiative of the channels, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Channel, with the aim to educate, raise awareness, convey a positive message and to engage people through the experience of the entertainment, for the whole of Latin America, at the time of a pandemic caused by a coronavirus. #JuntosADistancia stresses the importance of staying in the house.





Since its debut in 1989, and the Acoustic on MTV featuring performances and unforgettable artists, including Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Lil ‘ Wayne, and many, many others.



