To assist in the quarantine for ipod, iphone, Apple TV+, and HBO Go, to release the content for free

It is not easy to address the isolation and social responses to the new coronavirus – a lot, because the package also came with the closing of the theatres, cinemas, restaurants, bars, parks, etc., But to bring a bit of comfort, and to help you get through this difficult period, with the streaming platforms you are releasing content and bringing in the opportunities.

The most recent initiatives of the type that came out of Apple’s TV+, and HBO Go.

The Apple platform is a little more aggressive, you have been released no less than eight of the series and the original movies, which are now available free of charge for an undetermined period of time. They are as follows: ‘Dickinson’, ‘The Elephant Queen, ‘For All Mankind’, ‘the Ghostwriter’, ‘Helpsters’, ‘Little America’, ‘Servant’ and ‘the Snoopy in Space’.

‘Dickinson’, with Hailee Steinfeld, is one of the series, released for free on the Apple+ TV (credit: handout / Apple

To watch, you don’t need anything in addition to have to have an Apple ID (required for all who already own devices from the brand name). The content from the iphone to the Apple TV, which is available on iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, in device to the Apple TV, and also for the some of the Tv’s to the latest from the brand Samsung, and LG.

Are already the CHANNELS via the app for the HBO Go service, has released for free the first episodes of the series ‘Avenue 5’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘His Dark Materials’, ‘Done’, ‘the Watchmen’, and the first full season of ‘The Business’.

To access these contents, it will take a bit more work: you need to download the app for iOS or Android, select the one you want in the free trial, and when it comes time to choose a subscription plan, click on the “cancel” button. The contents are made available by the end of April.