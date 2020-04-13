11 of the best movies adapted from comic books, to assist in the isolation of

We know that it is not easy for anyone to take so much time complying with social distancing, and one of the largest refuges in the time of their confinement is the solution. The adaptation of the comic book, although it has been out and about for the last ten years in cinema, don’t always have the success all over. There have been many attempts to come here, and although the majority of them produced in the past few decades has been a disaster, some of them have become the gems lost in time.

To help you all over the world, and the Canaltech prepare a list of the 11 best movies adapted from comic books, to watch them in isolation. It is worth noting here that, in addition to the rationale for each selection, there are a lot of my own personal tastes, and I have tried to be as comprehensive as possible so as not to stay only in the realm of the super-heroes.

Well, let’s go! And you can rest assured that you will not have the link to that somewhere on these films:

11. Scott Pilgrim versus the World

Edgar Wright nailed it in your language, there are a number of video games, and comic books, especially onomatopoeia, and the sequences in bullet time, everything is full of graphics and references to the pages that are created by Brian Lee O’malley — they have plenty of reference to manga and anime.

One of his major successes is the amount of time in their narratives in comic books, we will “create mentally” for the actions that take place among the white-space-only here, the director uses cuts, abrupt changes of scenery and activities that emulate that feeling. In addition, as of the end of the shaft before the end of the COMIC, the film has become a by-product of independent, with its own unique way.

You can watch the Scott Pilgrim versus the World the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available to rent and buy in the Google Play Store and the iTunes store.

10. Ghost World

A lot of people don’t know it, but it was in the Ghost World Scarlett Johansson has appeared for the first time in the world. On your way through the wacky and charming, was like a glove of the character Rebecca, who is the best friend of Enid (Thora Birch) and a double-sarcastic to outsiders.

Think of the delicious dramédias high school, but in the vein of the independent, by Daniel Clowes, comic book writer, known for bring it on the travails of the characters in the urban environment the issues and creatures. The film was directed by Terry Zwigoff, who also made a recommended documentary about the master of the comic book, underground, Robert Crumb. With the participation of Steve Buscemi, is a memorable one.

You can watch the Ghost World the Amazon Prime Video.

9. Big Star Superman

Superman needs to be very close to the sun in order to save the astronauts who were out there, thanks to a plan from Lex Luthor in prison. On the way back to the Man-of-Steel, you should know that it is a cancer. With this, we can see a kind of “the 12 Labors of Hercules”, the hero is facing all of their major characters in a story filled with adventure, sci-fi, and hope.

This is, perhaps, the best way for the times we live in. Here, it is easy to see why it is that Superman is the symbol for the whole humanity, because it teaches us that, no matter what the size of the problem, we will always be able to be overcome. In the end, is chilling.

You are able to rent and buy Big Star Superman in the Google Play Store, or via iTunes.

8. Constantine

The main character of the title Hellblazer it is one of the most beloved of the fans of the comic books for adults from DC Comics. Although, in the embodiment of the Keanu Reeves did not seem like a lot with how the “English gem” and it will bring just to the side of the exorcist’s character, and it’s a great introduction to the magic of the editor.

Here is an adaptation of a convincing arc Habits Are Dangerousthat shows how Constantine is a magician of the street in the middle of a war between Heaven and Hell, and the grave. All of her little wry, charming, and unreliable.

You can watch Constantine in the Series, the Globoplay, or rent it, and buy it on Google Play Store and the Microsoft Store.

7. Red-Retired and Dangerous

The original title of the comic has come up with a premise is quite simple, and extremely enjoyable, mostly because of the dialogue and the storytelling of Warren Ellis ‘ — a sort of Alan Moore-who laughs”. In the story, an ex-CIA agent who kidnaps a civilian, that came with it, in a fight against his ex-employer.

The adjustment brings the cast is impeccable, with Bruce Willis, Mary-Louise Parker, Morgan Freeman, and John Malkovich, all of his performances are amazing. And Karl Urban is the icing on the cake, as the great antagonist who hits a lot and is tough to bring down. Action, action, with comedy, from the beginning to the end.

You can watch the Red-Retired and Dangerous to Amazon Prime Video, and rent and purchase on iTunes and in the Microsoft Store.

6. The Losers

Frank Clay (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is the leader of a secret group of special forces and the us to account for the rastreadora, and an expert in combat, hand-to-hand Aisha (Zoe Saldana), the hacker, Jake (Chris Evans), the specialist in bombs and throwing knives, William (Idris Alba), the pilot Pooch (Columbus Short) and sniper Cougar (Oscar Jaenada).

When you try to save a child during an operation, more than 25 innocent people will die because of the bomb that was in the group as well as the target of his own employer. After passing over the dead, that they returned on a day of vengeance, acting in the manner of a The Squad Class Is The.

You can watch the The Losers on Netflix or rent it, and buy it on Google Play store and the Microsoft Store.

5. The Wearer

At the beginning of the 1990s, a lot of people who have already had an eye on the adaptation of the Comic, as the Batman Tim Burton had done on success, and brought back this possibility to the producers. Even though the Superman Richard Donner has done well in the last decade, all the attempts in the early 1980s were a failure.

Here is it, without too much fanfare, the managing director of Charles Russell’s encounter with the perfect formula to explore that humor, noir, strip cartunescas in the past. This has been made possible thanks to the talent of Jim Carrey, who has made the character hilarious. Cameron Diaz, who came into the world, and also has a strong presence.

You can watch the The Wearer in the Series.

4. The Raven

At the same time The Wearerwe have another cult that came out of the comic books are independent. In the original series by James O ” Barr brings the characters deaths can be traumatic, that are not able to rest in peace, and return to take revenge.

In this case, we have the story of Eric Draven (Brandon Lee), a rock musician who was brutally murdered after seeing his fiancée being raped and murdered in front of her. In addition to the visual border of Alex Proyas, the film was also known for being the site of the death of Lee, who was shot in the back with the ammo in a true, in one of the scenes in that, just as in the case of his father, Bruce Lee Bruce Lee remains a mystery to this day.

You can watch the The Raven the Amazon Prime Video.

3. Batman: The Dark Knight

This is long, it is certainly among the best adaptations of a comic book of all time. It comes with everything that you’ve seen in the comic books as the chosen one of love and hate between Batman and the Joker, the most insane of the Joker’s Crime — in the act of spectacular Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting role.

The one that draws the most attention, it is how it is, Christopher Nolan has managed to make it clear to the most obsessive comic book, as well as all of the chaos, their arch-enemy. All of this with the exceptional acting of Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, and Gary Oldman.

You can watch the Batman: The Dark Knight on HBO GO, and Looke, or rent it, and buy it on Google Play Store and the Microsoft Store.

2. Captain America: The Soldier Winter

For me, this is one of the best films from Marvel Studios, is because they do not require you to know about everything that happens in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel (MCU, its acronym in English), and even if it is just such a huge fan of super-heroes.

The action sequences are spectacular, and there’s a real sense of danger in all the shoot-outs and fight scenes. Here, you can see that Captain America is a soldier for the government, in fact, it’s a struggle for justice and freedom, even if it means facing his own country.

You can watch the Captain America: The Soldier Winter in the Series, into the Light Video on on Amazon Prime Video, and the Globoplay or rent for the Looke, and to make purchases on Google Play or the iTunes store.

1. The Anti-Hero In The American

Anything done with the heroes by using blocks of colored or explosion blockbusters. Here, it is about “people like us”, by means of a cynical view, and the acid, by Harvey Pekar, the famous quadrinhista the underground, which was a big hit at the side of Robert Crumb in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

The greatest merit of this book is her dialogue with the character, and with his own real life by creating a meta-language, multiple, and interactive. You’ll get to see more of the times, as well as you will be able to keep track of the creator and the creature, to be involved in a way that has never been seen in the junction between the Seventh and the Ninth Art.

You can watch the The Anti-Hero In The American on HBO GO.