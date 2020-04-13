5 movie thriller in a Series that will take us out of reality

Are you looking for a movie to watch today?

Then it gives the following list of the 5 movies in the thriller the Netflix you are going to get you out of touch with reality.

1 – Lies-Dangerous –

An old rich man dies and leaves their assets to a new caretaker. If you can become the sole heir to the babysitter Katie has just wrapped up in a net of lies and murder. In order to survive, she cannot trust anyone — not even the people who love them.

2 – Looking for an Angel

Sharon Pogue (Jennifer Lopez) is a police officer in Los Angeles who struggle against the pressures of nature of his profession and the trauma of having been abused in their childhood. His life is changed forever when she is attacked by the Catch (James Caviezel), a man who has recently lost his wife and son in a car accident. Soon, a romance between them begins, but they will have to settle their debts in the past before getting together….

3 – Ouija – a Game of Spirits.

The film is based on the play of the same name, which is used to communicate with the spirits. In accordance with the rules of the game, the spirits that make you a stone if you move over the letters on the board, writing sentences for the players. In the story, a teenage girl has to deal with the death of her sister, and uses a Ouija to talk to her.

4 – Secuestro

After her child is kidnapped, a district court judge Patricia Lucas (Blanca Portillo), will take the law into their own hands, and the kidnapper ends up slipping through a loophole in the law.

5 – Regression

In Minnesota during the decade of the 1980’s, Bruce (Ethan Hawke) is in prison for sexually abusing her daughter, Angela (Emma Watson). Even though you don’t remember what had happened, he declared himself guilty of them. Aided by psychologists, he is able to revive those times, and even accused the police of having been involved in the crime, however, he begins to suspect the existence of a conspiracy, of the national.